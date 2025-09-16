 Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Schools To Host Cultural, Intellectual Contests Marking PM Narendra Modi’s 75th Birthday
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Schools To Host Cultural, Intellectual Contests Marking PM Narendra Modi’s 75th Birthday

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Schools To Host Cultural, Intellectual Contests Marking PM Narendra Modi’s 75th Birthday

The competitions include essay writing, elocution, street plays, role play, quiz contests, singing, poetry recitation, storytelling, slogan writing, and painting. The objective is to nurture students’ creative and critical thinking skills while encouraging them to reflect on social, national, and global issues

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 06:00 PM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | File Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: To commemorate the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Education Department will be organising a series of cultural and intellectual competitions across its schools. The initiative, guided by government directives, aims to inspire patriotism, promote the spirit of self-reliance, and raise awareness about environmental sustainability among students.

The competitions include essay writing, elocution, street plays, role play, quiz contests, singing, poetry recitation, storytelling, slogan writing, and painting. The objective is to nurture students’ creative and critical thinking skills while encouraging them to reflect on social, national, and global issues.

These activities are being planned under the guidance of PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh, Additional Commissioner Pradip Jambhale Patil, and Assistant Commissioner (Education) Kirankumar More. Winners securing first, second, and third places in each competition will receive prizes and certificates of appreciation.

Read Also
Pune Shocking News: Female Security Guard Sexually Assaulted By Senior At Pimpri-Chinchwad’s...
article-image

Themes by Group

FPJ Shorts
Palghar: Damaged Buses To Be Converted Into Public Toilets In Vasai-Virar
Palghar: Damaged Buses To Be Converted Into Public Toilets In Vasai-Virar
Parshuram Corporation Chairman Ashish Damle Gets Ministerial Status In Maharashtra
Parshuram Corporation Chairman Ashish Damle Gets Ministerial Status In Maharashtra
JSSC JANMCE 2025: Correction Process Starts; Here's How To Make Changes
JSSC JANMCE 2025: Correction Process Starts; Here's How To Make Changes
'Looking For Indian Husband': US Woman Goes Viral Holding Placard At Times Square; Netizens Flood With Proposals
'Looking For Indian Husband': US Woman Goes Viral Holding Placard At Times Square; Netizens Flood With Proposals

- Classes 3 to 5:

“My Country – My Pride”, “Clean India – Beautiful India,” “Save Environment – Save Life”, “Importance of Swadeshi Products”, “My Clean and Beautiful School/Village”, “Indian Culture and Festivals”, and “Importance of Sports and Games”.

- Classes 6 to 8:

“Self-Reliant India – My Contribution”, “Environmental Protection – My Responsibility”, “Swadeshi Products – A Need of the Hour,” “Operation Sindoor – National Security”, “Nation First – Duties of Students”, “India After Independence”, “India’s Democracy and Constitution”, “Global Role of India”, and “Indian Knowledge Systems”.

- Classes 9 to 12:

“Self-Reliant India – Dream to Reality,” “Environmental Conservation – The Need of the Hour”, “Globalisation”, “Operation Sindoor – National Security”, “Nation First – Role of Indian Youth”, “India’s Global Position”, “Terrorism – India’s Response”, “India’s Development and Technology”, “Digital India”, “AI and Robotics in Education”, and “Indian Knowledge Systems”.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Schools To Host Cultural, Intellectual Contests Marking PM Narendra Modi’s...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Schools To Host Cultural, Intellectual Contests Marking PM Narendra Modi’s...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Receives Record 5,102 Citizen Suggestions For Participatory Budget 2026–27

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Receives Record 5,102 Citizen Suggestions For Participatory Budget 2026–27

Maharashtra PhD Scholars Protest In Pune Over Non-Disbursal Of Fellowship Funds (VIDEOS)

Maharashtra PhD Scholars Protest In Pune Over Non-Disbursal Of Fellowship Funds (VIDEOS)

Pune's Bhima-Koregaon Case: Supreme Court Grants Activist Mahesh Raut Six-Week Interim Bail On...

Pune's Bhima-Koregaon Case: Supreme Court Grants Activist Mahesh Raut Six-Week Interim Bail On...

PMC Yet To Recover ₹342 Crore In Pending Water Bills From Government Bodies In Pune

PMC Yet To Recover ₹342 Crore In Pending Water Bills From Government Bodies In Pune