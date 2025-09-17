Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Heavy Rains Flood Villages In Sillod Taluka, Cause Major Crop Losses

Heavy rainfall over the past few days has left several parts of Sillod taluka in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district submerged, causing flood-like conditions, major crop losses and temporary disruption of connectivity to villages.

On Monday alone, the taluka received 70mm of rainfall, with the downpour intensifying around midnight. Rivers, lakes, streams and nullahs overflowed, filling surface and groundwater sources. Officials said the rains led to soil erosion in several farmlands, leaving farmers badly hit.

The Charner minor dam overflowed, with water spilling over its walls, raising fears of a breach. Villagers living nearby expressed concern as floodwaters entered their homes and fields.

The flood affected Ghatnandra, Dhar, Charner, Charnerwadi, Padegaon, Deulgaon Bazar, Amthana, Dhavada, Chinchwad and nearby villages. Water entered a school in Dhawada Shaikhpur, where officials rushed to inspect the damage.

In just three hours of heavy rain, both the Khelna medium dam and the Charner minor dam overflowed, while the Charna and Khelna rivers flooded. Road connectivity to Charner, Charnerwadi, Padegaon, Deulgaon Bazar, Amthana, Dhawada and Chinchwad was cut off for a few hours.

Tehsildar Satish Soni said the situation has since stabilised as the rainfall subsided. MLA Abdul Sattar stated that officers from the revenue and irrigation departments are monitoring the situation. “The officers have been directed to conduct the panchnamas of farmers’ losses so that compensation can be provided immediately,” he said.