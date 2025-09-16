 Pune: PMC To Finally Roll Out ‘Pay & Park’ Policy After Seven Years, Trial On Six Roads
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: PMC To Finally Roll Out ‘Pay & Park’ Policy After Seven Years, Trial On Six Roads

Pune: PMC To Finally Roll Out ‘Pay & Park’ Policy After Seven Years, Trial On Six Roads

Back in March 2018, the ruling party in the PMC had proposed the policy to control the rising number of vehicles and reduce traffic congestion. Except for the BJP, almost all opposition parties and social groups had opposed the move, staging strong protests outside PMC headquarters

Indu BhagatUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 03:20 PM IST
article-image
Pune Municipal Corporation | File Photo

Pune: Even though the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) general body had approved a public parking policy (“Pay & Park”) seven years ago, the plan had been gathering dust. Now, the civic administration has finally decided to implement it. In the first phase, the scheme will be launched on a trial basis on six city roads, with a final decision to be taken soon at the commissioner level, Additional Municipal Commissioner Prithviraj B.P. has said.

Back in March 2018, the ruling party in the PMC had proposed the policy to control the rising number of vehicles and reduce traffic congestion. Except for the BJP, almost all opposition parties and social groups had opposed the move, staging strong protests outside PMC headquarters. During the general body meeting to approve the policy, agitators locked gates and staged demonstrations, reflecting public anger. Eventually, instead of scrapping the proposal, the ruling side suggested a six-month trial run on five major roads, to be selected by a committee headed by the mayor.

The administration later surveyed nearly 38 roads and recommended five, but the plan stalled as elections took priority. Meanwhile, growing congestion forced a social organisation to complain to the state’s Urban Development Department two years ago. The department sought clarification from the PMC, which then studied 32 roads and suggested six for the pilot scheme, forwarding the proposal to the state government. Since the civic general body currently does not exist, PMC had asked the government to take a call. But the state did not respond.

Read Also
From Miss India International To Indian Army Lieutenant: Pune’s Kashish Methwani’s Inspiring...
article-image

Now, taking matters into its own hands, the PMC has decided to move forward. Compared to the earlier proposal, two roads, Aundh DP Road and Koregaon Park North Main Road, have been dropped. Instead, Laxmi Road and Bibwewadi Road have been included.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi BMW Accident Case: Accused Gaganpreet Kaur Seeks Bail, Says Incident Was Accidental
Delhi BMW Accident Case: Accused Gaganpreet Kaur Seeks Bail, Says Incident Was Accidental
Caught on Camera: Scorpio Gets Stuck Inside Sinkhole Amid Heavy Rain & Waterlogging In Ranchi
Caught on Camera: Scorpio Gets Stuck Inside Sinkhole Amid Heavy Rain & Waterlogging In Ranchi
Partha Chatterjee Gets Bail In Yet Another West Bengal SSC Job Case, But Will Remain Behind Bars
Partha Chatterjee Gets Bail In Yet Another West Bengal SSC Job Case, But Will Remain Behind Bars
Alaya F Criticised For Intense '75 Hard' Challenge: Netizens Say, 'Very Unrealistic & Unhealthy Standards For Followers'
Alaya F Criticised For Intense '75 Hard' Challenge: Netizens Say, 'Very Unrealistic & Unhealthy Standards For Followers'

The six roads where Pay & Park will start:

- Jangli Maharaj Road (JM Road)
- Fergusson College Road (FC Road)

- Laxmi Road
- Bibwewadi Road
- Balewadi High Street
- Viman Nagar

Read Also
Pune: Maharashtra Forest Department Recommends Immediate Halt To Riverfront Development Near...
article-image

Parking charges

The civic body has chosen busy commercial and high-traffic areas for this scheme. Citizens will have to pay between ₹10 and ₹20 per hour for four-wheelers, while two-wheelers will be charged ₹2–4 per hour, depending on the stretch.

Traffic relief expected

Along with this, 45 roads in Pune have already been declared as “No Hawker Zones.” At more than 300 city junctions, a 50-metre stretch around each will be marked as “No Parking Zones.” Traffic police have already enforced similar rules in 14 major chowks within the Cantonment Board area. Officials say the move has improved traffic flow and vehicle speeds.

PMC also plans to use CCTV cameras installed at major chowks to ensure compliance, aiming to clear junctions and ease movement across the city.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: PMC To Finally Roll Out ‘Pay & Park’ Policy After Seven Years, Trial On Six Roads

Pune: PMC To Finally Roll Out ‘Pay & Park’ Policy After Seven Years, Trial On Six Roads

From Miss India International To Indian Army Lieutenant: Pune’s Kashish Methwani’s Inspiring...

From Miss India International To Indian Army Lieutenant: Pune’s Kashish Methwani’s Inspiring...

Pune: Maharashtra Forest Department Recommends Immediate Halt To Riverfront Development Near...

Pune: Maharashtra Forest Department Recommends Immediate Halt To Riverfront Development Near...

Pune: PCMC Launches 16-Day ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ Drive In Pimpri-Chinchwad From September 17

Pune: PCMC Launches 16-Day ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ Drive In Pimpri-Chinchwad From September 17

Pune Crime: Bihar Vs Jharkhand In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Wakad; Fight Between Two Groups Results In...

Pune Crime: Bihar Vs Jharkhand In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Wakad; Fight Between Two Groups Results In...