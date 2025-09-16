Pune: PMC To Finally Roll Out ‘Pay & Park’ Policy After Seven Years, Trial On Six Roads

Pune Municipal Corporation | File Photo

Pune: Even though the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) general body had approved a public parking policy (“Pay & Park”) seven years ago, the plan had been gathering dust. Now, the civic administration has finally decided to implement it. In the first phase, the scheme will be launched on a trial basis on six city roads, with a final decision to be taken soon at the commissioner level, Additional Municipal Commissioner Prithviraj B.P. has said.

Back in March 2018, the ruling party in the PMC had proposed the policy to control the rising number of vehicles and reduce traffic congestion. Except for the BJP, almost all opposition parties and social groups had opposed the move, staging strong protests outside PMC headquarters. During the general body meeting to approve the policy, agitators locked gates and staged demonstrations, reflecting public anger. Eventually, instead of scrapping the proposal, the ruling side suggested a six-month trial run on five major roads, to be selected by a committee headed by the mayor.

The administration later surveyed nearly 38 roads and recommended five, but the plan stalled as elections took priority. Meanwhile, growing congestion forced a social organisation to complain to the state’s Urban Development Department two years ago. The department sought clarification from the PMC, which then studied 32 roads and suggested six for the pilot scheme, forwarding the proposal to the state government. Since the civic general body currently does not exist, PMC had asked the government to take a call. But the state did not respond.

Now, taking matters into its own hands, the PMC has decided to move forward. Compared to the earlier proposal, two roads, Aundh DP Road and Koregaon Park North Main Road, have been dropped. Instead, Laxmi Road and Bibwewadi Road have been included.

The six roads where Pay & Park will start:

- Jangli Maharaj Road (JM Road)

- Fergusson College Road (FC Road)

- Laxmi Road

- Bibwewadi Road

- Balewadi High Street

- Viman Nagar

Parking charges

The civic body has chosen busy commercial and high-traffic areas for this scheme. Citizens will have to pay between ₹10 and ₹20 per hour for four-wheelers, while two-wheelers will be charged ₹2–4 per hour, depending on the stretch.

Traffic relief expected

Along with this, 45 roads in Pune have already been declared as “No Hawker Zones.” At more than 300 city junctions, a 50-metre stretch around each will be marked as “No Parking Zones.” Traffic police have already enforced similar rules in 14 major chowks within the Cantonment Board area. Officials say the move has improved traffic flow and vehicle speeds.

PMC also plans to use CCTV cameras installed at major chowks to ensure compliance, aiming to clear junctions and ease movement across the city.