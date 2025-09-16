From Miss India International To Indian Army Lieutenant: Pune’s Kashish Methwani’s Inspiring Journey | Sourced

Pune: Dreams have the power to change lives. Some chase fame, while others choose service. For Kashish Methwani, both paths came together in a way that very few can imagine. From walking the ramp as Miss India International 2022 to marching in uniform as a lieutenant in the Indian Army, her journey is nothing short of extraordinary.

A resident of Wakad in Pune, Kashish recently earned her stars at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai. Watching her stand tall in olive green is a proud moment not just for her parents, but for everyone who believes that passion and determination can take you anywhere.

Kashish grew up in an army school, where discipline shaped her, but so did creativity. She loved the stage, the mic, and the ramp and dreamt of wearing the Miss India crown one day. Her mother, Shobha Methwani, a primary school teacher, recalls, “She was always balancing everything: academics, fashion shows, and even sports. I would often scold her to focus more on studies, but she managed it all. Wherever she went, she stood out.”

Her father, Dr Gurmukhdas, worked with DGQA, and at home too, Kashish found encouragement. Family outings included fashion shows on TV with her mother, and soon, her interest became serious. From winning school-level fashion events to finally becoming Miss India International in 2022, she lived her dream step by step.

But her life took a different turn with NCC. At the Balewadi shooting range, she came across NCC cadets, and curiosity turned into commitment. She joined NCC formally, trained rigorously, and represented Maharashtra at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. Standing on Rajpath, receiving the Best Cadet award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself, Kashish felt a new dream stirring, one that outshone even the glamour of the ramp.

By 2024, she had cleared the CDS exam with an All India Rank of 2 and chose to walk into the tough life of the OTA instead of the bright lights of modelling or even an academic career abroad. She had an opportunity to pursue a Ph.D. at Harvard in neuroscience but turned it down, saying to herself that nothing could be bigger than wearing the Indian Army uniform.

On September 6, 2025, Kashish was commissioned as a lieutenant in the Air Defence regiment. Her mother, with tears in her eyes, said, “When she went for training, I was scared. But the day we saw her commissioned, pride overtook every fear. As parents, all we ever did was stand by her decisions. Today, she belongs to the nation.”

Kashish herself sums it up beautifully saying, “Miss India was my dream, but the Army is my identity. I always wanted my name to be associated with my country’s pride. Every crown fades, but the stars on my shoulders will always shine.”

Her journey from heels to boots, from ramp walk to parade ground, is a reminder that no dream is too big, and no choice is too bold when the heart is set on serving the nation.