Pune Metro To Start At 3 AM On Nov 2 For 'Run For Unity' Marathon | India Running (Representative Pic)

For the first time in Pune, the 'Pune Run for Unity' marathon has been organised under the auspices of ‘Run for Unity’. This public sports event will start on Sunday, November 2, 2025, at S. P. College, Pune.

This marathon will be a grand event that will bring together citizens of all ages to celebrate and propagate fitness, unity and national harmony. Since 2014, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel has been celebrated across the country as 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas', and the 'Run for Unity' initiative is organised on the occasion. This year will be the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel.

Hence, expecting increased footfall, the Pune Metro has decided to increase its passenger services for the convenience of citizens participating in this historic event for the city of Pune.

Pune Metro services will start from 3 am on November 2, 2025. Metro services will be available every 15 minutes on both routes (Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation to Swargate and Vanaz to Ramwadi) from 3 am to 6 am. Thereafter, the metro services will continue as per the regular timings after 6 am till 11 pm.

This arrangement of Pune Metro will enable citizens to reach the starting point of the Mahamarathon on time, conveniently and using public transport.