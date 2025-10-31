Nashik: Sports Academy For Tribal Students To Be Approved This Year, Says Minister Ashok Uike |

Students from the tribal community have various qualities. A sports academy will be started in the state to give them a platform. This academy will get approval this year itself and about 600 students from Maharashtra will be trained to produce international-level players, announced Tribal Development Minister Dr Ashok Uike.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the three-day state-level sports competition of Eklavya Adarsh Ashram Schools of Maharashtra Tribal Janjatiya Janseva School Sanstha at the Late Minatai Thackeray Stadium in Panchavati on Friday, October 31.

MP Dr Shobha Bachhav, MLA Nitin Pawar, Kishore Kalkar, Member Secretary of the organisation and Tribal Development Commissioner Leena Bansod, Additional Commissioner (Thane) Gopichand Kadam, Additional Commissioner (Nashik) Dinkar Pawra, Deputy Commissioner Santosh Thube, Vinita Sonawane, Project Officer Akunri Naresh, Arpita Thube, Devkanya Bokde and other dignitaries were present.

There will be no compromise in the academic quality of the students. Quality education will be provided to the students by qualified teachers. Teachers are responsible for giving direction to the students. The qualities of the students should be given scope. Every teacher should know that they are because of the students. Teachers should work student-centred, said Uike.

Positive decisions will be taken regarding the Sports Academy with the aim that tribal students should be excelled in sports along with studies. The government is focused on tribal students. They should perform in the competition with sportsmanship, said Dr Uike. Unity, trust and cooperation increase through sports competitions. Sportsmanship, team spirit and balanced development are created with such activities, said MP. Dr. Bachhav.

"Winning and losing in sports are inseparable. Sportsmanship should be learned from it. Team spirit is created through sports. Students should give importance to sports along with studies. They should also turn to the field of arts and sports along with studies," said Leena Bansod, Tribal Development Commissioner

Cultural program added colour

Tribal cultural programs added colour to the opening ceremony of the state-level sports competition. Students won the hearts of the audience by showcasing traditional art and culture. Mallakhamba and gymnastics performances attracted everyone's attention.