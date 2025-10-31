IRCTC Announces Rameshwaram-Tirupati Yatra From Nashik On Nov 7 |

Nashik: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a special religious tourism package called “Sri Rameshwaram-Tirupati Dakshin Darshan Yatra”. This spiritual yatra will be organised by Bharat Gaurav Special Tourist Train. This 9 nights, 10 days yatra will commence from Nashik Road Station on 7th November 2025 and conclude on 16th November 2025.

IRCTC West Zone, Mumbai Public Relations Officer Dr A.K. Singh and Executive Amol Haldankar, while speaking to media said, “This package is designed to provide an affordable, comfortable and spiritually enriching experience for devotees and tourists – travel, accommodation, food and darshan in one convenient package.”

Major Darshan Places:

- Tirupati: Lord Venkateswara Swamy Temple and Goddess Padmavati Temple

- Rameswaram: Ramanathaswamy Temple and Dhanushkodi

- Madurai: Meenakshi Temple

- Kanyakumari: Vivekananda Rock Memorial, Gandhi Mandapam and Kanyakumari Temple

- Thiruvananthapuram: Padmanabhaswamy Temple and Kovalam Beach

Hop-off stations:

Nashik, Deolali, Igatpuri, Kalyan, Karjat, Lonavala, Pune, Daund, Kurduwadi, Solapur, Kalaburagi

Package rates (per person):

- Economy (Sleeper Class): ₹18,040

- Standard (3AC): ₹30,370

- Comfort (2AC): ₹40,240

Read Also Nashik: Jindal Group Explores Investment Opportunities In North Maharashtra

Package includes:

- Train travel (SL / 3AC / 2AC)

- Accommodation in budget hotels (AC/Non-AC)

- Vegetarian meals on and off the train

- Local sightseeing by AC/Non-AC bus

- Washing and changing facilities at select locations