Pune: Maharashtra Forest Department Recommends Immediate Halt To Riverfront Development Near Ram-Mula Devrai | Sourced

Pune: The Maharashtra Forest Department's Pune Division has submitted an official report on Ram-Mula Devrai (a sacred grove nestled between the Ram and Mula rivers) and recommended an immediate halt to all riverfront development (RFD) activities impacting the Ramnadi-Mula Devrai. It has urged the PMC and PCMC to revise their River Rejuvenation Plans in light of the grove's ecological significance.

In February 2025, environmentalist Vandana Chaudhary submitted a formal appeal to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), seeking protection for the grove from the Riverfront Development (RFD) project. This triggered a series of official correspondences and two critical site inspections in April.

Following these visits, the Pune Forest Division recommended an immediate halt to RFD activities in and around the grove in April. The latest official report, now under review by the Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF), Wildlife, Mumbai; the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), Nagpur; and the Divisional Forest Surveyor, urges PMC and PCMC to revise their River Rejuvenation Plans in light of the grove's ecological significance. The Deputy Conservator of Forests, Wildlife, Pune, also followed up with Mumbai on 9th September regarding the report for necessary action.

The report highlights joint site visits conducted on April 2, led by the Range Forest Officer alongside Vandana Chaudhary and local citizens, followed by a second inspection on April 17, 2025, with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials. These inspections revealed vital evidence of wildlife presence (Schedule I & Schedule II), nesting habitats, fire damage, and illegal waste dumping. Satellite and drone imagery, breeding documentation, and photographic records of temple structures and nesting birds further reinforced the grove's ecological value.

The report also references directives from the National Green Tribunal and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB). Submitted by the Pune Forest Division to the Chief Conservator of Forests, Mumbai, the RMC_Report authored by Range Forest Officer Bhambhurdha documents over 1,000 heritage trees, 450+ species of flora and fauna, and 160 bird species, including several protected under Schedules I and II of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, such as the Bengal Monitor (Varanus bengalensis) and Chequered Keelback Snake.

Environmentalist Vandana Chaudhary stated, "The investigation is moving in a good direction. We citizens have submitted everything we could to the Pune Forest Division. PMC officers verbally assured us during the April site visit that the grove will not be damaged. However, PMC & PCMC must be formally instructed to revise the Riverfront Project Plans to safeguard the biodiversity and green lungs of Aundh, Baner, and Balewadi. We will be meeting both PMC & PCMC on this issue soon."

She further expressed concern that the RFD project documentation lacks ecological surveys and legal permissions under the Wildlife Protection Act, despite the grove's ecological importance. Despite being absent from official forest records, Ram-Mula Sacred Grove has emerged as a biodiversity hotspot and cultural sanctuary, thanks to citizen-led advocacy and ministry-level intervention.

In a landmark ruling in December 2024, the Supreme Court of India directed MoEFCC and state forest departments to map all sacred groves and notify them as 'forest land' and designate them as 'Community Reserves' under Section 36-C of the Wildlife Protection Act. This directive is a game-changer for forest conservation, especially for undocumented sacred groves in urban settings. Vandana emphasised, "This sacred grove is a national precedent, especially in an urban context. Sacred groves are not just forests; they hold immense ecological and religious importance.

While other nations prioritise climate adaptation and nature-based urban design, we must act to preserve our own natural heritage. I will seek clarification on the survey, mapping, and the scope of protection measures initiated for the Ramnadi-Mula Devrai and am awaiting policy guidelines under consideration for recognising sacred groves like the Devrai as 'Community Reserves', in alignment with recent judicial directives and conservation frameworks."

Environmentalist Hema Chari added, "Protecting Pune's last sacred grove is about more than conservation, it's about preserving biodiversity, maintaining ecological balance, and safeguarding cultural heritage in a rapidly urbanising city. The grove acts as the green lungs of the surrounding areas, improving air quality, reducing urban heat, and absorbing carbon dioxide. Its dense vegetation allows rainwater to seep into the soil, recharging the water table, while tree roots stabilise the land and support the natural hydrological cycle."

In defiance of the RFD project, activists, residents, and concerned citizens mobilised in February with a symbolic Chipko Movement, drawing attention to the grove's vulnerability. NGOs such as Jeevit Nadi, Friends of Devrai, and Pune River Revival continue to advocate and work for riparian zone protection and ecological justice, reinforcing the urgent need to preserve riparian forests.