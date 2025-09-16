Pune: PCMC Launches 16-Day ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ Drive In Pimpri-Chinchwad From September 17 | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri Chinchwad is gearing up for a city-wide cleanliness drive as the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) launches its 16-day ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign from September 17 to October 2. Designed as an action-oriented civic movement, the campaign will mobilise citizens, students, businesses, women’s groups, and NGOs to work together in making the city cleaner, greener, and healthier.

The initiative will feature intensive cleaning of public spaces, awareness drives on waste segregation and plastic reduction, creative waste-to-art activities, and a special focus on citizen participation. PCMC’s health department has called on residents to turn this campaign into a community celebration of cleanliness.

Key Highlights of the Campaign:

- Public Space Cleaning: Roads, markets, parks, bus stops, and water bodies will undergo intensive cleaning, with health check-ups and safety gear distribution for sanitation workers.

- Swachh Green Festival: Tree plantation drives, eco-friendly product exhibitions, and sustainability workshops.

- Plastic-Free Awareness: Promoting alternatives to single-use plastic and responsible waste disposal.

- Door-to-Door Outreach: Practical demonstrations on wet-dry waste segregation and home composting.

- Swachhata Rally: Citizen-led rallies with participation from students, NGOs, and women’s groups.

- RRR (Reduce–Reuse–Recycle) Promotion: Encouraging residents to donate unused but usable household items to RRR centres.

- Waste-to-Art Initiative: Turning waste into creative artwork to highlight its potential as a resource.

Additional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Khorate said, “‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ is more than an initiative, it is a call for collective action. Cleanliness strengthens the foundation of health, environment, and development. We invite every citizen to join hands with PCMC and help make Pimpri Chinchwad a benchmark city for cleanliness.”

Deputy Commissioner Sachin Pawar said, “Keeping our surroundings clean is the truest form of service. This campaign is an opportunity for everyone to take ownership of their neighbourhoods and contribute to a cleaner Pimpri Chinchwad.”