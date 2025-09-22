 ₹1 Crore Spent On Drone Show For PM Modi’s Birthday In Pune, Claims Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Vasant More
e-Paper Get App
HomePune₹1 Crore Spent On Drone Show For PM Modi’s Birthday In Pune, Claims Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Vasant More

₹1 Crore Spent On Drone Show For PM Modi’s Birthday In Pune, Claims Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Vasant More

Vasant More, the former Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) corporator, said that with this ₹1 crore, the facilities in the state-run Sassoon General Hospital could have been improved.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 12:22 PM IST
article-image
₹1 Crore Spent On Drone Show For PM Modi’s Birthday In Pune, Claims Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Vasant More | File Photos

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vasant More on Monday claimed that ₹1 crore was spent on the 3D drone show that was organised at the SP College Ground in Pune on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday on September 17.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), More wrote, "A few days ago, there was a drone show in Pune. We decided to ask the company how much it costs. The company has given this quotation. It costs ₹1 crore to fly 1,000 drones in the sky for half an hour."

The former Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) corporator said that with this ₹1 crore, the facilities in the state-run Sassoon General Hospital could have been improved.

Read Also
Historic Move: Pune Metro Deploys All-Women Drivers On Shivajinagar-Hinjawadi Line, Sets Example Of...
article-image

"How much work could have been done for our Sassoon Hospital in Pune with this ₹1 crore? Punekars, you have to think," he added.

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi Criticises Congress For Ignoring Northeast, Lays Foundation Stones For ₹5,100 Crore Projects
PM Modi Criticises Congress For Ignoring Northeast, Lays Foundation Stones For ₹5,100 Crore Projects
Telangana: 29-Year-Old Science Teacher Dies By Suicide After Harassment By 2 Male Colleagues
Telangana: 29-Year-Old Science Teacher Dies By Suicide After Harassment By 2 Male Colleagues
IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 Out For Phase 1 Exam; Candidates Can Raise Objections
IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 Out For Phase 1 Exam; Candidates Can Raise Objections
Mumbai: Clash Erupts Between 2 Groups Over Alleged Desecration Of Goddess Durga Idol In Mankhurd; 7 Arrested
Mumbai: Clash Erupts Between 2 Groups Over Alleged Desecration Of Goddess Durga Idol In Mankhurd; 7 Arrested

About the drone show:

The drone show, named “Jyotine Tejachi Aarti”, lasted for 45 minutes. Around 1,000 drones showcased the achievements of the Modi government, along with Pune’s social, cultural, and historical landmarks.

This was the first time in Maharashtra that a drone show was organised on the lines of the shows in Ayodhya and Varanasi.

Along with this, popular singer and music composer Avadhoot Gupte performed live, presenting some of his famous songs and patriotic numbers.

Read Also
Pune: Citizens, Activists Raise Alarm Over Unsafe Chest X-Ray Practices In TB Screening Campaign
article-image

Additionally, an aid camp for the differently abled was organised, where 1,750 assistive devices were distributed free of cost to over 1,200 beneficiaries.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rain Hits Pune On Ghatasthapana; Will Showers Continue Throughout Navratri?

Rain Hits Pune On Ghatasthapana; Will Showers Continue Throughout Navratri?

₹1 Crore Spent On Drone Show For PM Modi’s Birthday In Pune, Claims Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader...

₹1 Crore Spent On Drone Show For PM Modi’s Birthday In Pune, Claims Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader...

Historic Move: Pune Metro Deploys All-Women Drivers On Shivajinagar-Hinjawadi Line, Sets Example Of...

Historic Move: Pune Metro Deploys All-Women Drivers On Shivajinagar-Hinjawadi Line, Sets Example Of...

Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Traffic Advisory Released To Prevent Congestion During Navratri; Check Out...

Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Traffic Advisory Released To Prevent Congestion During Navratri; Check Out...

Revolver, 5 Live Cartridges Found In 63-Year-Old Passenger’s Baggage At Pune Airport

Revolver, 5 Live Cartridges Found In 63-Year-Old Passenger’s Baggage At Pune Airport