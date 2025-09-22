₹1 Crore Spent On Drone Show For PM Modi’s Birthday In Pune, Claims Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Vasant More | File Photos

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vasant More on Monday claimed that ₹1 crore was spent on the 3D drone show that was organised at the SP College Ground in Pune on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday on September 17.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), More wrote, "A few days ago, there was a drone show in Pune. We decided to ask the company how much it costs. The company has given this quotation. It costs ₹1 crore to fly 1,000 drones in the sky for half an hour."

The former Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) corporator said that with this ₹1 crore, the facilities in the state-run Sassoon General Hospital could have been improved.

"How much work could have been done for our Sassoon Hospital in Pune with this ₹1 crore? Punekars, you have to think," he added.

About the drone show:

The drone show, named “Jyotine Tejachi Aarti”, lasted for 45 minutes. Around 1,000 drones showcased the achievements of the Modi government, along with Pune’s social, cultural, and historical landmarks.

This was the first time in Maharashtra that a drone show was organised on the lines of the shows in Ayodhya and Varanasi.

Along with this, popular singer and music composer Avadhoot Gupte performed live, presenting some of his famous songs and patriotic numbers.

Additionally, an aid camp for the differently abled was organised, where 1,750 assistive devices were distributed free of cost to over 1,200 beneficiaries.