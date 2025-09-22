Rain Hits Pune On Ghatasthapana; Will Showers Continue Throughout Navratri?

Representational Image | Anand Chaini

Pune: On Monday morning, parts of Pune were drenched as it rained after a couple of days’ break. People who were out to celebrate the first day of Navratri, i.e., Ghatasthapana, were soaked in rain, and traffic congestion problems were reported in the areas where key goddess temples exist.

According to popular folklore in Maharashtra, it is said that if it rains on the first day of Navratri, it will rain for all nine days. The idea reportedly stems from observations of people in older times, when a rainy start was thought to set the tone for the rest of the festival. In agrarian societies, early festival rains are sometimes seen as omens for continued weather.

Modern-day people believe that this must be the case because most of the time, Navratri comes at the official end of monsoon in India. At this time, the areas on the western coast of India, like Maharashtra, are hit with withdrawal rains called 'particha paus' in Marathi. It is a final storm before everything goes quiet. However, in recent years, rain has been reported to continue till Diwali. Today, the rain hit the key central areas of Pune during the Ghatasthapana festival.

Traffic Reported Across Key Areas in Pune

Thousands of devotees left their homes and went to nearby goddess temples on account of Navratri on Monday morning. They were looking to start the auspicious nine-day festival with the blessings and darshan of the Devi. Traffic congestion, worsened by rains, was seen at popular goddess temples in and around Pune, including Shri Mahalaxmi Mandir in Sarasbaug, Bhavani Mandir in Budhwar Peth, Chaturshringi Devi Temple on SB Road, and Shri Ekvira Aai Mandir in Karla near Lonavala.

What Does IMD Say?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted a couple of days before that showers might hit Pune city on Navratri’s first day. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, cloudy weather is expected with no significant rain. For the rest of the week, occasional rains and thunderstorms are expected. A thunderstorm is particularly expected on Wednesday morning, IMD officials said.