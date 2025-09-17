 Nanded: Motorcycle-Moped Head-On Collision At Mukhed Phata Claims Two Lives, Injures One
Nanded: Motorcycle-Moped Head-On Collision At Mukhed Phata Claims Two Lives, Injures One

Two persons were killed and one was critically injured in a road accident at Mukhed Phata on Loha–Kandhar Road around 8 pm on Monday.

Manish Gajbhiye
Representational Image

The deceased were identified as Sanjay Rohidas Jondhale (36) of Shivaji Chowk, Kandhar, and Shaikh Taufiq Rafiq Shaikh (17) of Aasannagar, Kandhar. The injured, Dagdu Vitthal Waghmare (50) of Gogdari, Kandhar, is in critical condition.

According to police, a motorcycle and a moped coming from opposite directions collided head-on. Jondhale and Waghmare were travelling from Loha to Kandhar on the motorcycle, while Shaikh was riding towards Loha when the crash occurred at Mukhed Phata. The impact was so severe that both drivers died on the spot.

The Kandhar police have seized both vehicles and launched further investigation.

