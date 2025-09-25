Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol Appointed BJP Election Co-Incharge For Tamil Nadu | X/@mohol_murlidhar

Murlidhar Mohol, Member of Parliament from Pune and Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation & Cooperation, was on Thursday appointed as the election co-incharge for Tamil Nadu by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mohol said he was thankful to BJP national president JP Nadda for giving him the responsibility. "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, I assure you that I will fulfil the responsibility given to me for the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly with full capacity and dedication," he added.

Meanwhile, the BJP made several important appointments for key poll-bound states, including for next year, naming Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Bhupender Yadav as its election in-charge for Bihar and West Bengal.

The party appointed Baijayant Panda, one of its vice presidents, as its in-charge for the assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, where it is a junior partner to the AIADMK.

While the Bihar assembly elections are expected to be held in November, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu are likely to go to polls in March-April.

A BJP statement said Union Minister C R Paatil, who heads the party's Gujarat unit and is considered a capable organisation hand, and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya are co-incharges for the Bihar polls.

Former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb is the co-incharge for West Bengal, and Mohol is the co-incharge for Tamil Nadu, it added.

Both Pradhan and Yadav are among the most experienced poll managers of the BJP and have overseen elections in several states.