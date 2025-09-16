 PMC Yet To Recover ₹342 Crore In Pending Water Bills From Government Bodies In Pune
Civic activist Vivek Velankar pointed out that ordinary citizens face strict penalties and even water disconnection for non-payment, while government bodies continue to default without consequence

Indu BhagatUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 05:09 PM IST
Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has come under the spotlight again due to its inaction in recovering pending water bills worth over ₹342 crore from various state and central government establishments within city limits.

According to information obtained through the Right to Information (RTI) Act, several prominent institutions have accumulated massive dues. These include nearly ₹40 crore from the Cantonment Board, ₹50 crore from Garrison Engineers, ₹45 crore from Railways, ₹8 crore from Sassoon Hospital, and ₹7 crore from Yerawada Jail. Other departments such as Posts, BSNL, Water Resources, Police, and Education also owe several lakhs.

Civic activist Vivek Velankar pointed out that ordinary citizens face strict penalties and even water disconnection for non-payment, while government bodies continue to default without consequence.

Recalling an earlier instance, Velankar noted that former PMC Commissioner Mahesh Zagade had once disconnected the water supply to the Pune Cantonment Board, compelling it to clear dues. “A similar firm stand is needed today. This will send out a clear message that PMC applies the same rules to common citizens and government institutions alike,” Velankar added.

Several activists and residents have urged the Municipal Commissioner to personally intervene, hold talks with the heads of these establishments, and, if necessary, issue strong measures such as threatening to cut off the water supply.

Free Press Journal tried contacting the Head of the Water Department, PMC, Nandkumar Jagatap, but could not get a comment.

