 Pune VIDEOS: PMPML's Double-Decker Bus With 85-Passenger Capacity Completes First Trial Run In Katraj; Service To Start Soon In Kharadi & Hinjawadi
Pune VIDEOS: PMPML's Double-Decker Bus With 85-Passenger Capacity Completes First Trial Run In Katraj; Service To Start Soon In Kharadi & Hinjawadi

The bus is primarily meant for IT hubs in Pune, including Hinjawadi, Kharadi, Magarpatta, and Hadapsar. This marks a significant revival of double-decker service in the city after over 30 years. Double-decker buses first ran in Pune in 1984 but were discontinued in 1995 due to high maintenance costs

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 04:27 PM IST
Pune VIDEOS: PMPML's Double-Decker Bus With 85-Passenger Capacity Completes First Trial Run In Katraj; Service To Start Soon In Kharadi & Hinjawadi

Pune: A trial run of the double-decker bus by the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) was conducted successfully in Pune's Katraj area on Tuesday. The trial run will continue for approximately the next 10 days.

Watch Videos:

The bus is primarily meant for IT hubs in Pune, including Hinjawadi, Kharadi, Magarpatta, and Hadapsar. This marks a significant revival of double-decker service in the city after over 30 years. Double-decker buses first ran in Pune in 1984 but were discontinued in 1995 due to high maintenance costs.

The bus will be fully electric. Sources said that fare rates are yet to be finalised, but initial proposals put operating costs at ₹6/km, much lower than older contracted buses. A total of 10 buses will be added to the PMPML fleet. The buses are being supplied by Switch Mobility (Ashok Leyland’s electric vehicle division) after a technical assessment of Pune’s city routes. The service is expected to start soon.

Double-Decker Bus Details:

- Seating capacity: 60 passengers

- Standing capacity: 25 passengers

- Total capacity: 85 passengers

- Initial plan: 10 buses to be added to the PMPML fleet

- Manufacturer: Switch Mobility

- Specifications:Height: 4.75 metres; Width: 2.6 metres; Length: 9.5 metres

- Features: Fully air-conditioned, electric

