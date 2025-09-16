 Pune VIDEOS: Massive Encroachment Action In Chakan By PMRDA; 231 Encroachments Removed, Traffic Congestion To Ease
Pune VIDEOS: Massive Encroachment Action In Chakan By PMRDA; 231 Encroachments Removed, Traffic Congestion To Ease

The drive, which began on September 10, has so far removed 231 encroachments on the Pune-Nashik Highway and the Talegaon-Chakan-Shikrapur Road. The action was conducted under heavy police protection to prevent disturbances. Officials said the operation will continue for a few more days to address traffic bottlenecks and civic concerns in the area

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 04:57 PM IST
article-image
Pune VIDEOS: Massive Encroachment Action In Chakan By PMRDA; 231 Encroachments Removed, Traffic Congestion To Ease

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), along with other local governing agencies, has been carrying out an anti-encroachment drive in the Chakan area for the past week to clear illegal and unauthorised constructions. The industrial hub has long been plagued by encroachments, worsening the already severe traffic congestion.

Watch Videos:

The drive, which began on September 10, has so far removed 231 encroachments on the Pune-Nashik Highway and the Talegaon-Chakan-Shikrapur Road. The action was conducted under heavy police protection to prevent disturbances. Officials said the operation will continue for a few more days to address traffic bottlenecks and civic concerns in the area.

PMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Yogesh Mhase and Additional Metropolitan Commissioner Deepak Singla had directed concerned agencies to take strict action against illegal structures. Notices were repeatedly issued to encroachers, asking them to vacate voluntarily, but with no response, enforcement became necessary.

The drive is being jointly carried out by PMRDA in collaboration with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Chakan Municipal Council, and the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC).

Focus On Chakan After Hinjawadi
 PMRDA’s Public Relations Officer Dr Dnyaneshwar Bhale said that after large-scale encroachment removal in Hinjawadi, the focus has now shifted to Chakan. The area, home to multinational companies and hundreds of small industries, has faced civic and traffic issues for years. Last week, Dr Mhase reviewed road and infrastructure concerns with various agencies, leading to the current action.

Joint Meeting Held With Administrative Agencies

PMRDA Commissioner Dr Mhase convened a joint meeting on September 3 with NHAI, MSEDCL, MIDC, and local bodies to discuss encroachment in Hinjawadi and Chakan. The meeting followed directives from Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Pune District Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar. A PMRDA official stated, “The focus is on removing encroachments in Chakan and Hinjawadi completely. This will solve long-standing traffic problems. Those who refuse to comply will also face criminal cases.”

Breakdown Of Actions Taken In Chakan Area

- September 10: 40 unauthorised constructions removed along Pune–Nashik Highway, from Chakan Chowk to Ektanagar (3.1 km).
- September 11: 110 unauthorised constructions cleared on the opposite side, from Ektanagar to Chakan Chowk (3.1 km).
- September 12: 42 unauthorised constructions removed on Talegaon–Chakan–Shikrapur Road, from Chakan Chowk to Talegaon (1.5 km).
- September 15: 39 unauthorised constructions removed on Talegaon–Chakan–Shikrapur–Sahayog Road, from Chakan Chowk to Shikrapur (1.3 km).

