Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Minister Sanjay Shirsat Orders Immediate Panchnamas For Rain-Hit Farmers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The district has incurred heavy losses due to the heavy rains in the past few days. State social welfare minister and district guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat directed that we all should stand by the farmers during the natural calamities in the district and the officers should conduct the panchnama of the crop losses immediately so that the farmers can be given the compensation for the losses as soon as possible.

Shirsat was speaking during the review meeting of the natural calamities at the tehsil office in Kannad on Thursday. He reviewed the measures taken by the district administration to provide relief to the farmers.

MLA Sanjana Jadhav, district collector Dilip Swami, ZP CEO Ankit, sub-divisional officer Santosh Garad, tehsildar Vidyacharan Kadwkar, block development officer Omprakash Ramawat, taluka agriculture officer Sandeep Shirsat and villagers were present.

Sub-divisional officer Santosh Gorad presented the preliminary report of the losses. The rainfall in the Kannad taluka was 123% of the annual average rainfall. The eight revenue circles received heavy rainfall. In all, 101 incurred heavy crop losses on 19,264 hectares of land. In all, 20 animals and 4 men died due to natural calamities.

The farmers and the villagers presented their woes to the minister and the officers. They informed us that the farms have been filled with water, the fertile soil has eroded and the animals have died.

MLA Jadhav demanded that the panchnamas should be conducted immediately and the farmers should get the compensation before Diwali.

District collector Swami said that the administration is very sensitive about the work of panchanamas. However, the work is being hampered as the farms are filled with water. The farmers should cooperate with the officers and the employees. The work will be done as soon as possible.

Shirsat visited Karanjkhed, Navpur, Ghatshendra, Takli, Antur and other villages and interacted with the farmers. He convinced them and assured them that the government is with them and they will get the compensation soon.