Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Survives Gun Attack As Pistol Fails, Stabbed By Assailants At Bajajnagar Chowk - VIDEO

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Around three to four attackers came in a Scorpio jeep and tried to kill a man standing at the Maharana Pratap Chowk in Bajajnagar on Wednesday night by firing a shot at him. However, the magazine of the pistol fell down, and the attacker stabbed him with a sharp knife. The man identified as Bholanath Shamrao Kadmi (35) has been seriously injured and has been rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment.

Bholanath runs a bhisi in the Bajajnagar area. On Wednesday at around 8.30 pm, he was standing at Maharana Pratap Chowk when some unidentified persons came in a black Scorpio vehicle and tried to shoot him, but the attempt failed. Then one of the attackers stabbed Bholanath with a sharp knife. The attackers fled from the scene after the incident. The incident created panic in the Waluj MIDC area.

On receiving the information, Waluj MIDC police station PI Rameshwar Gade, API Sanjay Sanap, and DCP Pankaj Atulkar visited and inspected the spot. The police have seized the pistol and the cartridge from the spot. The incident has created tension in the Maharana Pratap Chowk. The police have started the search for the accused through the CCTV camera footage.