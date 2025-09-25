 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Survives Gun Attack As Pistol Fails, Stabbed By Assailants At Bajajnagar Chowk - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Survives Gun Attack As Pistol Fails, Stabbed By Assailants At Bajajnagar Chowk - VIDEO

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Survives Gun Attack As Pistol Fails, Stabbed By Assailants At Bajajnagar Chowk - VIDEO

The man identified as Bholanath Shamrao Kadmi (35) has been seriously injured and has been rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 04:26 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Survives Gun Attack As Pistol Fails, Stabbed By Assailants At Bajajnagar Chowk - VIDEO | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Around three to four attackers came in a Scorpio jeep and tried to kill a man standing at the Maharana Pratap Chowk in Bajajnagar on Wednesday night by firing a shot at him. However, the magazine of the pistol fell down, and the attacker stabbed him with a sharp knife. The man identified as Bholanath Shamrao Kadmi (35) has been seriously injured and has been rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment.

Watch Video:

Bholanath runs a bhisi in the Bajajnagar area. On Wednesday at around 8.30 pm, he was standing at Maharana Pratap Chowk when some unidentified persons came in a black Scorpio vehicle and tried to shoot him, but the attempt failed. Then one of the attackers stabbed Bholanath with a sharp knife. The attackers fled from the scene after the incident. The incident created panic in the Waluj MIDC area.

Read Also
VIDEO: Oil Tanker Catches Fire At Jambhulwadi On Pune-Kolhapur Highway
article-image

On receiving the information, Waluj MIDC police station PI Rameshwar Gade, API Sanjay Sanap, and DCP Pankaj Atulkar visited and inspected the spot. The police have seized the pistol and the cartridge from the spot. The incident has created tension in the Maharana Pratap Chowk. The police have started the search for the accused through the CCTV camera footage. 

FPJ Shorts
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Survives Gun Attack As Pistol Fails, Stabbed By Assailants At Bajajnagar Chowk - VIDEO
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Survives Gun Attack As Pistol Fails, Stabbed By Assailants At Bajajnagar Chowk - VIDEO
Ladakh Protests: JKNC President Farooq Abdullah Says Violence A Result Of Broken Promises, Seeks Urgent Talks
Ladakh Protests: JKNC President Farooq Abdullah Says Violence A Result Of Broken Promises, Seeks Urgent Talks
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 25, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Ganga Thursday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 25, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Ganga Thursday Weekly Draw
Allahabad HC Sets Aside Suspension Of Banaras Hindu University Zoology Professor
Allahabad HC Sets Aside Suspension Of Banaras Hindu University Zoology Professor

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Survives Gun Attack As Pistol Fails, Stabbed By Assailants At...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Survives Gun Attack As Pistol Fails, Stabbed By Assailants At...

Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol Appointed BJP Election Co-Incharge For Tamil Nadu

Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol Appointed BJP Election Co-Incharge For Tamil Nadu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ₹52,000 Crore Investments To Boost Housing Opportunities, Says Minister...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ₹52,000 Crore Investments To Boost Housing Opportunities, Says Minister...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MeitY Launches GENESIS EiR Program 2.0 To Boost Tech Entrepreneurship

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MeitY Launches GENESIS EiR Program 2.0 To Boost Tech Entrepreneurship

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: AAP Demands ‘Wet Drought’ Declaration In Maharashtra

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: AAP Demands ‘Wet Drought’ Declaration In Maharashtra