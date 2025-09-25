Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ₹52,000 Crore Investments To Boost Housing Opportunities, Says Minister Atul Save | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save stated that with industrial investments worth ₹52,000 crore flowing into the city, there is now a tremendous opportunity for quality housing projects. He was speaking at the inauguration of Confederation of Real Estate Development Authority of India’s (CREDAI) grand housing exhibition “Dream Home Expo” held at Jabinda Ground.

The exhibition, being organised from September 24 to 28 at Jabinda Ground on Beed Bypass, brings together information on over 300 housing projects under one roof, with more than 150 developers participating. The event was graced by National Commission for Women Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, Waqf Board President Sameer Kazi, MLA Anuradha Chavan, Kishor Shitole, Anil Makariye, and Vivek Deshpande, along with CREDAI President Sangram Patare and State Secretary Pramod Khairnar.

As part of its social initiative, the CREDAI Women’s Wing distributed 100 bicycles to girl students while sanctioning a cheque for the expenses of an additional 271 bicycles. The cheque was handed over to Ulhas Shirurkar, Joint Secretary of Saraswati Bhuvan Educational Society, by the dignitaries present on the occasion.

Read Also Pune Cyber Police Arrest Telangana Engineer For ₹2.46 Crore Online University Fraud

Vijaya Rahatkar emphasised that “the Prime Minister’s dream of constructing three crore houses will certainly come true for those with determination.”

CREDAI Sambhajinagar President Sangram Patare said, “As the city is progressing rapidly, there is a massive opportunity in housing development.”

Also present were CREDAI National Joint Secretary Pramod Khairnar Patil, CREDAI Maharashtra President Prafull Tavare, former President Rajendra Jabinda, Vice-President Sunil Kotwal, Secretary Ashish Pokharna, Bhaskar Choudhary, Ashutosh Navandar, Punjab Taur, Narendrasinh Jabinda, Nitin Bagdia, Ravi Wattamwar, Devanand Kotgire, Sanjay Kasliwal, and Papalal Goyal, among others who contributed to the efforts.