Pune: 'Dr Patangrao Kadam Revolutionised Education,' Says Vice Chancellor Dr Vivek Saoji

Release of the Dr. Patangrao Kadam special issue of Vichar Bharati. (From left) Prof. Milind Joshi, Dr. Vivek Saoji, G. Jayakumar and Vasantrao Mane. |

PUNE: Dr Patangrao Kadam brought about a revolution in the field of education by providing student centric learning through Bharati Vidyapeeth. A visionary who turned his dreams into reality through sheer grit and ambition, Dr. Kadam was nothing short of a miracle. These sentiments were expressed by Dr. Vivek Sovji, Vice Chancellor of Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University.

He was speaking at an event held at the central office to mark the 82nd birth anniversary of the founder chancellor, Dr. Patangrao Kadam. During the event, a special issue of ‘Vichar Bharati’ dedicated to Dr. Patangrao Kadam was also released.

Preparing for Modern Challenges

Reflecting on the rapid changes in the global landscape, Dr. Saoji remarked that everyone must be prepared to face contemporary challenges. He noted the fast pace of technological breakthroughs, the evolving educational environment and the increasing speed at which information becomes obsolete. He urged the academic community to remain agile in the face of global competition.

Taking Education to the Masses

Editor of Vichar Bharati, Prof. Milind Joshi, highlighted that Dr. Kadam had personally experienced the hardships faced by children from rural and underprivileged backgrounds in pursuit of education. To ensure that future generations did not have to face similar struggles, he established Bharati Vidyapeeth to take the "Ganges of Education" to the furthest reaches of society.

Prof. Joshi added that over the last 61 years, Bharati Vidyapeeth has made invaluable contributions to the nation’s educational, healthcare, social, cultural and economic development. He emphasised that Dr. Kadam did not merely build institutions but also built individuals.

Dignitaries in Attendance

The event was attended by Registrar G. Jayakumar, CA B. B. Kad and Vasantrao Mane. The proceedings were anchored by Dr. Appasaheb Patil. Tributes were also paid by principals, professors, officers and non teaching staff at the Dhankawadi and Erandwane educational campuses of Bharati Vidyapeeth.