Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: District Collectorate Hosts Anti-Terror Mock Drill; Involves Hostage Rescue, Neutralisation Operation |

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) conducted a mock drill simulating a terror attack at the district collectorate on Monday.

As part of the exercise, a “terrorist” armed with modern weapons entered the premises and created panic. The DDMA squad immediately raised an alert, cordoned off the building, and began a rescue operation. Armed commandos surrounded the collectorate, evacuated hostages, and neutralised the attackers during the two-hour drill held between 10 am and 12 noon.

Rapid Action Force PSI Satish Dinde, commando trainer Akash Ghodke, Ajinkya Gajare, and 22 commandos took part in the operation, along with one officer, seven constables, and 13 commandos from the bomb detection and disposal squad.

The exercise involved searching for terrorists hiding inside the office, rescuing hostages, and handing them over to the police.

District Collector Dilip Swami and Resident District Collector Sambhajirao Adkune inspected the drill, District Disaster Management Officer Maruti Mhaske said.