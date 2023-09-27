Pune: 52 Stolen Mobiles Retrieved As Police Bust Gang Targeting Ganeshotsav Devotees |

Pune: The Hadapsar police have successfully apprehended a gang of thieves hailing from Jharkhand. This gang had been specifically targeting devotees during the Ganeshotsav festival, with their primary focus being the theft of mobile phones. The police managed to recover a total of 52 stolen mobile sets valued at ₹16 lakh.

The individuals taken into custody have been identified as Shyam Kumar Sanjay Ram (25), Vishal Kumar Ganga Mahato (21), Balal Kumar Motilal Mahato (25), and Vicky Kumar Ganga Mahato, also known as Badshah Nonia (19). However, two other accomplices, Gopi Mahato and Rahul Mahato, are still at large, prompting the police to intensify their search efforts for these suspects.

Upon receiving intelligence that a group of Jharkhand-based thieves had arrived in Pune with the intent of pilfering mobile phones from devotees during Ganeshotsav, the Hadapsar police swiftly acted. Police personnel, led by officers Ajit Madane and Kundlik Keskar, devised a plan in the Unnatinagar area, which ultimately resulted in the successful apprehension of the thieves.

Following their capture, the suspects confessed to their intention of stealing mobile phones during the Ganeshotsav festivities. A total of 52 mobile sets were recovered from the gang. Subsequent investigation uncovered that the gang had been involved in mobile thefts within the jurisdictions of Hadapsar, Yerwada, Vishrambagh, Faraskhana, Bundagarden, and Swargate police stations.



