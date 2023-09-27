Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge Stresses The Need For An IIM In Pune |

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Mahesh Landge, who also serves as the president of the party's Pimpri-Chinchwad unit, has called for the establishment of an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in the Pune Metropolitan Region. He believes that this move would significantly bolster employment and entrepreneurship opportunities in the area.

Taking to the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the Bhosari MLA expressed his viewpoint, stating, "It's high time for the Pune Metropolitan Region to have its own IIM! If an institution like an IIM is established within the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) or the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), it could lead to the creation of new avenues for employment and entrepreneurship."

Landge further emphasised, "The PCMC commissioner, PMRDA CEO, and Pune District Collector should jointly explore pursuing this crucial demand." He also mentioned that he has reached out to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to initiate discussions with the IIM administration.

What areas come under the Pune Metropolitan Region?

The Pune Metropolitan Region includes the cities of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, as well as the tehsils of Maval, Mulshi, Haveli, and certain parts of the talukas of Bhor, Daund, Shirur, Khed, Purandar, and Velhe.

