 Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Receives Record 5,102 Citizen Suggestions For Participatory Budget 2026–27
This year’s edition has shown the growing trust of residents in the participatory budgeting process, which earmarks 10% of each zone’s property tax collection for citizen-identified projects. Suggestions ranged from road development and better solid waste management to improved water supply, parks, stormwater drainage, and public amenities

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 05:53 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Receives Record 5,102 Citizen Suggestions For Participatory Budget 2026–27 | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A city-wide campaign from August 15 to September 15 sees strong participation, with roads, waste management, and water supply topping the list of citizen priorities.

Pimpri, September 16, 2025:The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s (PCMC) Participatory Budget 2026–27 has concluded with an unprecedented 5,102 citizen suggestions, more than double last year’s participation of 2,279 entries. The campaign, which ran from August 15 to September 15, saw enthusiastic responses from residents across all eight zones, with Zone D leading participation with 1,161 responses.

This year’s edition has shown the growing trust of residents in the participatory budgeting process, which earmarks 10% of each zone’s property tax collection for citizen-identified projects. Suggestions ranged from road development and better solid waste management to improved water supply, parks, stormwater drainage, and public amenities.

The final three days of the campaign alone brought in over 2,000 responses, showing strong engagement until the very end.

PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh said, “The response of more than 5,100 suggestions reflects the rising spirit of civic participation in Pimpri Chinchwad. The citizens have once again taken ownership of their city’s development priorities, and their suggestions will help us design a more responsive and inclusive budget.”

The proposals will now undergo technical scrutiny and feasibility checks before the final list of approved works is announced. These approved works will be taken up under the 2025–26 Participatory Budget using funds equivalent to 10% of property tax collections from each zone.

Key Highlights of Participatory Budget 2026–27

- Zone D: 1, 161 responses (highest)

- Zone B: 755 

- Zone A: 635 

- Zone E: 579 

- Zone H – 414

- Zone G – 488

- Zone F – 492

- Zone C – 578

- Total Responses: 5,102 (vs 2,279 last year)

Top Priorities as per Responses Received 

- Roads: 1,265 suggestions 

- Solid Waste Management: 598 suggestions

- Water Supply: 458 suggestions

- Parks and Playgrounds: 404 suggestions

- Stormwater Drainage: 307 suggestions

- Public Toilets: 303 suggestions

