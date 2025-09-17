 Jalgaon Cloudburst: Administration Begins Damage Survey As Rain Break Brings Relief
Families who were shifted to schools due to water entering their homes have returned to their homes.

Vijay PathakUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 10:55 PM IST
Families who were shifted to schools due to water entering their homes have returned to their homes. This rain has destroyed many houses and damaged livestock, while the crops in the fields have been damaged, and the farmers are in tears after seeing the water accumulated in the fields. 

Monday night and Tuesday morning were memorable for Jamner Pachora taluka due to heavy rains. This rain has flooded ten rivers in the district. One lakh three thousand cusecs was being discharged from Hatanur dam. 

The rain in Vajamner has flooded Waghur. For the first time in twenty years, all the gates of Waghur dam were opened, and the fierce form of the flood in Waghur was seen. Other rivers were also flooded. Over 300 families were affected. Over 250 livestock were damaged. Over a hundred houses collapsed. One person was washed away in this flood. 

Today, after the flood receded, the administration has started surveying the damage and conducting a Panchnama. As water entered the houses, the administration had shifted the displaced people to camps for safety, where food was provided.   

Today they returned to their homes. A major flood is seen in Pachora and Jamner talukas. Although the rain has subsided, there is water in the fields, and the farmers are crying when they look at the damage to their crops.  

While the water in the rivers in the district is receding, the inflow of the Tapi and Purna rivers has reduced, but since 80 thousand cusecs of water is being released from the Hatnur dam this evening, the flood in the Tapi river is still ongoing, and precautionary instructions have been issued to the villages along the river.

