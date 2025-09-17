Nashik: Minister Girish Mahajan Orders Expedited Simhastha Kumbh Mela Preparations, Emphasises Ghat Beautification |

The upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela is a world-class event, and a large number of devotees will come here from all over the country. While constructing new ghats, emphasis should be placed on their beautification in view of the Amritsnan during the Parvani period. Also, all the agencies should speed up the work related to Simhastha Kumbh Mela and ensure that it is completed on time, Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan gave instructions.

Water Resources Minister Shri. Mahajan reviewed the work of various government departments in connection with the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in the central hall of the District Collector's Office. He was speaking at the time.

On this occasion, Divisional Commissioner Dr. Praveen Gedam, District Collector Jalaj Sharma, Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar, Commissioner of Kumbh Mela Development Authority Karishma Nair, Nashik Irrigation Department Superintendent Engineer Rajesh Gowardhane, Public Works Department Executive Engineer Uday Palve, Water Resources Department Executive Engineer Sonal Shahane, Trimbak Municipal Council Chief Officer Shreya Devachke, Deputy Commissioner of Police Kiran Kumar Chavan, Deputy Superintendent of Police Vasudev Desale and other officials were present.

Minister Mahajan said that while constructing new ghats planned for bathing of devotees during Kumbh Mela, it would be more useful if they are constructed in stone, keeping a 100-year perspective. Electric lighting should be provided at the ghats. While beautifying the ghats, a plan should be prepared after observing the beautifully constructed ghats in other cities. Experts should be consulted in this regard.

“Care should be taken to ensure that natural resources are not affected while constructing the ghats. Proposals for the necessary funds for this should be submitted immediately. The departments of the agencies whose work has the authority to give administrative and technical approval should start the work after obtaining the said approval, Mahajan added..

The Municipal Corporation and Trimbak Nagar Parishad should submit proposals for the necessary manpower, disaster vehicles and ancillary essentials in terms of disaster management. Other departments should also submit proposals for additional demand in time, Water Resources Minister Mahajan also instructed.

Give priority to the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Road

There is scope for constructing a new ghat above the Lakshmi Narayan temple in Tapovan, and if a ghat is constructed in this area, better facilities will be provided to the devotees here. In line with the Simhastha, planning should be coordinated in terms of accommodation of police personnel and transport board employees coming to the city for security purposes.

“The Public Works Department should give priority to the construction of the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar road. Also, while constructing the road, care should be taken to ensure that the road dividers are visible at all places,” said Divisional Commissioner Dr Gedam in the meeting.