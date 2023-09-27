 Pune: PMC Care App To Provide Information Relating To Ganesh Idol Immersion With Locations
To discourage idol immersion in natural water bodies, PMC has introduced artificial and environmentally friendly mobile immersion tanks across various city locations.

Mrunal JadhavUpdated: Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 02:49 PM IST
To make the Ganeshotsav environment friendly, the Pune Municipal Corporation has taken various steps. To prevent the immersion of Ganesh idols in natural water bodies, the Corporation has provided comprehensive information through the PMC Care application, including details about idol immersion, available tanks, designated donation centres, and an emphasis on responsible practices.

To discourage idol immersion in natural water bodies, PMC has introduced artificial and environmentally friendly mobile immersion tanks across various city locations. A total of 619 immersion points have been made available, comprising 568 steel containers and 252 centres for idol donation, promoting environmentally conscious celebrations.

Each regional office has an average of 10 mobile tanks

PMC has published detailed routes planned by 15 regional offices on their official website to ensure convenient access to the environment-friendly mobile immersion tanks. Each regional office has an average of 10 mobile tanks, totalling 150, designed for Ganesh idol immersion.

Even the Manache Ganpati (revered Ganpatis) immersion will be carried out in an eco-friendly way. For immersion, artificial tanks have been set up at Patanga Ghat and Panchaleshwar Ghat by the Ghole Road Regional Office of the Municipal Corporation.

