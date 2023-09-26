Ganesh Visarjan 2023: Several Roads To Be Closed In Pune; Check The List Here

As Pune anticipates the grand finale of the 10-day Ganesh festival with the Ganesh Visarjan (idol immersion) ceremony, the Pune Police have taken extensive security measures to ensure the safety of the multitude of devotees expected to participate.
The security arrangements encompass a diverse range of specialized teams, including multiple quick response units, riot control vehicles, bomb detection and disposal squads, vigilant dog squads, and anti-chain-snatching teams. The city's traffic control branch is also set to be fully staffed to efficiently manage traffic and processions. In the heart of Pune, several roads will either be temporarily closed or subject to traffic diversions.
Road closures
To streamline the flow of the procession and ensure safety, smaller roads connecting to the following main roads will be temporarily closed using bamboo barricades. The roads will be closed after 11 pm on Wednesday. These roads will be reopened systematically as the procession advances:
Shivaji Road
Laxmi Road
Bajirao Road
Kumthekar Road
Ganesh Road
Kelkar Road
Tilak Road
Shastri Road
Jangli Maharaj Road
Karve Road
Ferguson Road
Bhandarkar Road
Satara Road
Solapur Road
Prabhat Road
Bagade Road
Guru Nanak Road
