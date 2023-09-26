Ganesh Visarjan 2023: Several Roads To Be Closed In Pune; Check The List Here | Anand Chaini

As Pune anticipates the grand finale of the 10-day Ganesh festival with the Ganesh Visarjan (idol immersion) ceremony, the Pune Police have taken extensive security measures to ensure the safety of the multitude of devotees expected to participate.

The security arrangements encompass a diverse range of specialized teams, including multiple quick response units, riot control vehicles, bomb detection and disposal squads, vigilant dog squads, and anti-chain-snatching teams. The city's traffic control branch is also set to be fully staffed to efficiently manage traffic and processions. In the heart of Pune, several roads will either be temporarily closed or subject to traffic diversions.

Road closures

To streamline the flow of the procession and ensure safety, smaller roads connecting to the following main roads will be temporarily closed using bamboo barricades. The roads will be closed after 11 pm on Wednesday. These roads will be reopened systematically as the procession advances:

Shivaji Road

Laxmi Road

Bajirao Road

Kumthekar Road

Ganesh Road

Kelkar Road

Tilak Road

Shastri Road

Jangli Maharaj Road

Karve Road

Ferguson Road

Bhandarkar Road

Satara Road

Solapur Road

Prabhat Road

Bagade Road

Guru Nanak Road

