Pune: Market Yard To Remain Closed On Sept 29 Due To Ganeshotsav Traffic Gridlock

Pune: As Ganeshotsav celebrations draw throngs of visitors to Pune, the city grapples with significant traffic congestion, leading to the temporary closure of several roads. In an effort to safeguard the market infrastructure and enhance security measures, authorities have decided to close the Market Yard market on Friday, September 29.

A day after Anant Chaturdashi (September 28), various sections of the Market Yard will experience a temporary shutdown. These sections encompass the Fruit and Vegetable Market, Flower Market, Khadki Sub Market, Moshi Sub Market, and Manajari Sub Market, all under the management of the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC).

In an official press release, the chairman and secretary of the market committee confirmed that the closure would remain in effect until 8:00am on the 30th. Authorities have issued an appeal to farmers, requesting that they refrain from selling their agricultural produce on this day. This measure aims to ease traffic congestion and ensure citizens' safety during the festive period.

