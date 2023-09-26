 Pune: Lawyer Argues DRDO Scientist's Shared Information Not Confidential, Available In Public Domain, In Bail Plea
Kurulkar, who was director of a Defence Research and Development Organization-affiliated laboratory in Pune, was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) on May 3 this year.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 02:06 PM IST
Pune: Lawyer Argues DRDO Scientist's Shared Information Not Confidential, Available In Public Domain, In Bail Plea | File

The hearing on the bail plea of DRDO scientist Pradeep Kurulkar, arrested for allegedly leaking information to a Pakistani intelligence operative, continued on Monday with the defence stressing it was not confidential and was available in public domain.

His lawyer Rhishikesh Gane told court the information he allegedly shared was available in public domain and was not confidential.

The next hearing on the matter is now scheduled on September 27.

