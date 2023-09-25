 ABVP Activists Detained By Police At Savitribai Phule Pune University
ABVP Activists Detained By Police At Savitribai Phule Pune University

Mrunal Jadhav Updated: Monday, September 25, 2023, 07:26 PM IST
article-image
ABVP Activists Detained By Police At Savitribai Phule Pune University

Pune: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists were detained by the police on Monday at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) for protesting the denial of permission to hold a Kirtan as part of the Ganeshotsav celebration on campus. The ABVP workers were seeking to meet the Vice Chancellor, but their request was denied.

ABVP had planned a protest to express their disagreement with the university's decision to disallow the Kirtan during the ongoing Ganeshotsav festivities. However, before the students could begin their demonstration, the police apprehended them.

Harvardhan Harpude, a representative of ABVP, explained, "As the Kirtan was denied, ABVP students had gathered to oppose this. However, no one shouted slogans or displayed placards before the police detained everyone. Additionally, students who recorded videos were asked to delete them."

Meanwhile, our attempts to reach the Vice Chancellor for a comment went unanswered.

