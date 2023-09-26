Pune Rickshaw Union's Heartwarming Gesture: VIP Darshan Of Dagdusheth For Senior Citizens From Old Age Home |

In a heartwarming gesture, members of the auto-rickshaw union, Baghtoy Rickshawala, organised free and VIP Ganesha darshan for senior citizens residing at Nivara Old Age Home in Navi Peth, Pune on Tuesday.

Many elderly residents of old age homes often yearn for Ganesha darshan but lack the means to fulfil this wish. To make their dream come true, 100 residents of the old age home were granted VIP darshan of the renowned Dagdusheth Halwai Ganesha, courtesy of 40 rickshaw drivers well-known for their expertise in navigating the bustling Ganeshotsav crowds in Pune, as part of Team Baghtoy Rickshawala.

First-Ever Ganesha Darshan

For many of the seniors, this was the first time they had the opportunity to witness Lord Ganesha's darshan since their arrival at the old age home. Overwhelmed by the experience, one elderly resident said, "We never dreamed that we would be able to have darshan and perform aarti of Dagdusheth Halwai during Ganeshotsav like this."

In preparation for the darshan, the senior citizens woke up early, adorned themselves in new clothes, and eagerly readied themselves to visit Ganpati. Many of them chanted slogans in praise of Ganapati Bappa, while some held the aarti tray.

The rickshaw drivers were deeply moved by the joy on the faces of the senior citizens and felt rewarded for their hard work in fulfilling the wishes of their own grandparents.

This touching initiative was conceptualised by Keshav Nana Kshirsagar and executed by Fayyaz Momin, Kamlesh Gawli, Gopal Bandal, Jayashree Abraham, Soni Shendge, and other dedicated rickshaw pullers.

