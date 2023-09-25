Olympic Bhawan Construction To Commence Soon, 2028 Olympics In Focus: Ajit Pawar In Pune | File Image

The long-awaited project of an Olympic Bhawan in Balewadi is on the verge of becoming a reality as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar confirmed that a budget of Rs 75 crore has already been allocated for its completion. The final stages of planning are underway, and the Bhumi Pujan ceremony will take place soon. The preparations are geared towards the 2028 Olympics, with a strong emphasis on efficient operation within the sports department to ensure fairness for all athletes, Pawar added.

Ajit Pawar disclosed this information during the launch of a sports magazine at Tilak Smarak Mandir in Pune.

The decision to construct the Olympic Bhavan was made during the annual general meeting of the Maharashtra Olympic Association (MOA) in 2012, presided over by the then Union Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar. Ajit Pawar recently raised the matter during the opening ceremony of the Maharashtra State Olympic Games at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi in January.

Pawar visits pandals in city

He visited the pandals in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Sunday. During an event in the city, he also announced a significant step towards realising the metro project for residents of areas from Nigdi to Katraj.

On Monday, he paid visits to various Ganesha Mandals in Pune, accompanied by Rupali Chakankar, Chairperson of Maharashtra State Commission for Women, and NCP's Deepak Mankar.

Pawar also conducted the aarti at Shri Kasba Ganapati. Additionally, he paid his respects at Dagdusheth Ganpati, Kasba Ganpati, Tambdi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim, and Kesari Wada Ganpati Temple, along with Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati, Akhil Mandai Ganeshotsav Mandal, and Sadashiv Peth Rajaram Mitra Mandal.

Speaking to reporters in Pune on the sidelines of his visit to various pandals of Lord Ganesh, Pawar on Monday said he would accept the "final" decision of the Election Commission of India regarding the NCP's name and poll symbol, in view of the claims submitted by the factions led by him and Sharad Pawar.

Ajit Pawar had led eight MLAs to join the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra in July. He had claimed the support of a majority of MLAs of NCP, founded by his uncle Sharad Pawar, and staked claim to the party name and symbol in the ECI.

The Sharad Pawar faction had challenged the Ajit Pawar faction's move in the poll body and the decision is pending.

