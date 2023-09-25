Pune Traffic Police Enforce Helmet Mandate At 1,700 City Establishments For Road Safety

Representational Image | Pune Traffic Police

Pune's traffic police have initiated inspections at various city establishments to ensure that employees are adhering to the recently enforced helmet requirement aimed at enhancing road safety. This directive, issued by the Regional Transportation Office (RTO) in Pune, encompasses 1,700 offices, including government institutions, IT firms, schools, MIDC companies, and colleges.

Notices have been issued to these 1,700 offices, instructing them to enforce helmet usage among their employees as per Section 194 D of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Cops to use CCTV footage to monitor compliance

To ensure compliance, traffic police personnel have been conducting regular visits to these establishments, verifying if employees are wearing helmets. The authorities are employing a comprehensive approach, utilising CCTV footage to monitor compliance. Offices found in violation will face penalties, as per Section 129 and Section 194 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Speaking about the campaign, Sanjeev Bhor, Deputy Regional Transport Officer at Pune RTO, said, 'We have issued notices to 1,700 offices to make helmets mandatory for their employees. Personnel visit these companies to check CCTV footage to ensure employees are wearing helmets, and fines will be imposed on non-compliant companies.'"