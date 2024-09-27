Pune Porsche Crash Case: Shocking New Revelations Emerge As Cops Say Family Members Arrived Drunk At Sassoon Hospital To Protect Son | File

Pune Police on Friday claimed that several members of the family of the 17-year-old juvenile involved in the Kalyani Nagar Porsche car crash were also drunk when they arrived at the hospital, reported NDTV.

The juvenile's father and brother were drunk when doctors at the state-run Sassoon General Hospital were bribed to swap out the accused's blood samples with theirs, the police told the news channel.

According to the police, the family's original plan was to use blood samples from the juvenile's father or brother. But since they were both also drunk, blood was taken from the mother instead.

The police said that attempts were also made to swap out the blood samples of the two other minors in the car at the time of the incident. They planned to use the mother's blood for all three boys, but there were complications as the blood types didn't match, the report added.

Evidence destruction, corruption charges added against juvenile

The Pune Police on Thursday added charges of destruction of evidence and forgery as well as offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act against the juvenile.

A "supplementary final report" containing fresh charges was submitted before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), an official said.

The final report, which charged the boy with 'culpable homicide not amounting to murder' under IPC section 304, had been filed in June.

"A supplementary final report has been filed before the JJB, incorporating charges under Indian Penal Code sections 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), 213 (taking gift to screen an offender), 214 (offering gift or restoration of property in consideration of screening an offender), 466, 467, 468, 471 (all offences related to forgery)," said a crime branch official.

The Prevention of Corruption Act was also invoked as the juvenile is accused of colluding with his parents, doctors from the government-run Sassoon Hospital and some middlemen to swap his blood samples, the official said.

It is alleged that blood samples were replaced to hide the fact that the juvenile was drunk at the time.

Technical data about the speed of the car at the time of the incident was also included in the report besides statements of witnesses to corroborate the newly added sections, the official said.





Juvenile's lawyer files plea for NOC for BBA admission



A lawyer representing the juvenile filed an application in the JJB, saying he was unable to get admission to a Delhi management institute as it was insisting on a no objection certificate from the JJB. However, the defence lawyer later withdrew the plea.



Special Public Prosecutor Shishir Hiray said the defence moved an application before the JJB, stating the CCL (Child in Conflict with Law) was unable to secure admission in the Delhi institute as it was insisting on an NOC from the board in view of the case pending against him.



"I responded that education was everyone's right guaranteed by the Constitution and he (minor accused) must get admission," he said.



The institute had given admission to the teenager but later cancelled it and sought an NOC from the JJB, which is hearing his case.





Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ganesh Ingale, the investigating officer in the case, said the defence sought necessary directions from the JJB over the admission issue but later withdrew the application.



"The defence stated that they no longer want to pursue admission in the Delhi-based institute and (the teenager) now wants to take admission in a Pune college," he said.