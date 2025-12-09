 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: DPR For Development Of Five Major Roads Nears Completion
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: DPR For Development Of Five Major Roads Nears Completion

The Public Works Department (PWD) will carry out the development of the main road in Padegaon, while the remaining work on service roads and other projects will be handled by Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), informed Municipal Commissioner and Administrator G. Sreekanth

Manish Gajbhiye
Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 07:52 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: DPR For Development Of Five Major Roads Nears Completion

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The work on the detailed project report (DPR) for the development of five main roads in the city, commissioned by private agency PEDECO, is nearing completion. The actual construction will commence once the funds from the government are received.

The Public Works Department (PWD) will carry out the development of the main road in Padegaon, while the remaining work on service roads and other projects will be handled by Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), informed Municipal Commissioner and Administrator G. Sreekanth.

He spoke to the press during the inauguration of the online application portal for the Prime Minister Awas Yojana, marking the 43rd anniversary of CSMC on Monday. He highlighted that the five main roads in the city, which fall under the jurisdiction of the PWD, World Bank project, Maharashtra Road Development Corporation, and other organisations, will be expanded and developed. The DPR for these roads is almost complete, he added.

The corporation is also looking to implement modern technology in these projects. Sreekanth noted that in the past, files related to development projects were either missing or delayed. With the upgraded documentation system, files can now be processed promptly. He stressed the importance of transparency in the execution of the works. Additionally, an app has been developed for property tax recovery, he said.

