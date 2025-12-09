Pune: 1.11 Lakh Traffic Violation Complaints Filed Via PTP App In 6 Months; 83,785 Challans Issued | Anand Chaini

More than 83,000 vehicles have been penalised after multiple complaints of traffic violations were reported on the Pune Traffic Police (PTP) Traffic Cop App by the citizens.

Through the app, citizens reported 1,11,136 traffic violations across the city, including corner parking, double parking, fancy number plates, footpath driving, footpath parking, heavy vehicles in red zone, talking on mobile while driving, tinted glass, triple seat, and wrong-side driving.

Officials said the rising number of complaints reflects increasing public awareness about road discipline and the willingness of citizens to participate in improving traffic conditions. However, violations such as wrong-side driving, footpath parking and corner parking remain among the most widespread issues flagged by citizens.

Manoj Patil, Additional Commissioner of Police, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "The PTP App, launched to empower residents to report real-time violations, has seen consistent growth in usage. Many violations, especially obstructive parking and dangerous riding/driving practices, are difficult to monitor through routine patrolling alone and on time at each place. Citizen inputs have therefore greatly helped in targeted enforcement. Accordingly, more valid challans have been initiated by the department."

He added, "Citizen participation will be helpful to maintain law and order. The app has received a good response; people are sending more complaints through the app. After the analysis of these photographs, the challans have been initiated. Citizens need to follow the traffic rules for better traffic flow and safety on the road."

Complaint statistics

Wrong-side driving: 18,330 challans

Footpath parking: 19,061 challans

Corner parking: 14,715 challans

Fancy number plates: 9,649 challans

Double parking: 8,964 challans

Triple-seat riding: 5,240 challans

Talking on mobile while driving: 2,535 challans

Tinted glass violations: 2,595 challans

Footpath driving: 1,318 challans

Heavy vehicles entering red-zone areas: 1,378 challans