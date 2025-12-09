Who Was Baba Adhav? Veteran Activist Dies In Pune At 95; PM Modi Condoles His Death; Funeral At 4 PM Today | X/@rubenmasc

Veteran social activist Dr Baba Adhav passed away in Pune on Monday night following a prolonged illness. He was 95 and is survived by two sons, Asim and Amber.

Adhav was suffering from cancer, and due to a sudden deterioration in his health, he was admitted to a private hospital in Pune 12 days ago.

During hospitalisation, the nonagenarian was put on life support, but died at 8.25 pm due to cardiac arrest.

His mortal remains will be kept for public homage at Hamal Bhavan in Market Yard today (Tuesday) from 10 am to 4 pm, following which the last rites will he held.

Meanwhile, in view of a large crowd gathering at Market Yard, the Pune City Traffic Police have issued an advisory.

"If possible, avoid using Shivneri Road, Market Yard," said the police. "Alternative Route: 1) Ganga Dham Chowk - Nehru Road - 7 Love Chowk to the desired destination. Route 2) Ganga Dham Chowk - Chandra Lok Chowk - Satara Road to the desired destination. With your cooperation, traffic will remain smooth and safe," they added.

PM Modi condoles death:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed deep grief over the demise of Adhav, saying he will be remembered for his lifelong efforts to empower the marginalised and further labour welfare.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi posted, "Baba Adhav Ji will be remembered for his efforts to serve society through various causes, notably empowering the marginalised and furthering labour welfare. Pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also expressed grief, saying Baba Adhav's contributions to labour rights and social equity were "unparalleled" and that his demise marked "the end of an era in Maharashtra's social reform movement."

"His initiatives, such as the Hamal Panchayat and the transformative 'One Village-One Water Point' movement, created lasting change. The battle he waged against social evils will always be remembered," the CM said in his condolence message.

Stating that Maharashtra has always had a rich legacy of social reformers, Fadnavis noted that with Adhav's demise, "a truly unique personality from that tradition is no longer among us."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar described Adhav as a fearless crusader who consistently challenged the established systems.

The former Union minister noted that Maharashtra has always been home to progressive minds who not only expressed new ideas but also implemented them in society, and stated that Adhav stood tall among such leaders.

"Dr Baba Adhav was among the rare reformers who never feared consequences while taking a stand. His struggle for social justice and his relentless fight for labour rights will always be remembered," the NCP (SP) leader said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Recalling Adhav's lifelong efforts to build an equal society, Sharad Pawar noted the activist remained committed to his ideology throughout his life.

"In today's times, when society is facing instability, inequality and hatred, the absence of fearless personalities like Baba Adhav will always be felt," he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar called Adhav a "great warrior of struggle" who dedicated his entire life to securing rights for labourers, daily wage earners, the poor and the marginalised.

He said Adhav symbolised selflessness, commitment and utmost integrity in public life.

Ajit Pawar said Adhav brought hope to lakhs of labourers through organisations such as the Hamal Panchayat, Rickshaw Panchayat and associations formed for waste collectors.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Deputy CM recalled Adhav launched the 'Ek Gaon Ek Panwatha movement and upheld the principles of the 'Satyashodhak' (socio-religious reform movement) ideology throughout his life.

"Ensuring justice for the lowest and the most deprived section of society was his life's mission. Through continuous struggle and on-ground work, he shaped the real image of socialism," Ajit Pawar stressed.

More about Baba Adhav:

Babasaheb Pandurang Adhav, popularly known as Baba Adhav, was regarded as a pillar of Maharashtra's social and labour movements.

Adhav was the force behind the establishment of the Hamal Panchayat, a trade union of headloaders. Through the organisation, he organised porters of Pune and other parts of Maharashtra.

He was a strong advocate of equality in society and had also spearheaded 'Ek Gaon Ek Panwatha' (One Village-One Water Point), a powerful social movement against caste discrimination.

After the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, he had undertaken a three-day protest at Phule Wada in Pune against the alleged misuse of EVMs.

Deeply influenced by Shiv, Phule, Shahu and Ambedkarite ideology, as well as the Satyashodhak tradition, Adhav continued working for public causes even in his final months, advocating justice and welfare for the working class and vulnerable groups.

(With inputs from agencies)