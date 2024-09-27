Distressed Pune Engineer Facing Termination Notice Makes Hoax Call Warning of Threat to PM Modi's Life, Arrested | ANI

A 24-year-old engineer from Udgir in Latur district of Maharashtra was arrested in Pune for making a hoax call to emergency response services, claiming “there is a threat to the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

It was later revealed that he made the call from the Thergaon area, and he was detained by Pimpri Chinchwad Police. The call was made around 7 am on Friday.

PM Modi was scheduled to visit Pune, but the visit was cancelled due to the possibility of heavy rain and waterlogging in the city. Even the rally venue was waterlogged and surrounded by muddy roads.

After the arrest, as per a report by the Indian Express, it came to light that the man was distressed and had recently been served a termination notice by his firm.

He claimed that an Artificial Intelligence-based analysis of information available on the internet indicated a threat to Modi's life. However, police said that it was soon clear that he was emotionally disturbed.

PM to dedicate Metro stretch now on Sept 29

Modi was to flag off the Metro train line from District Court to Swargate in Pune and launch development projects worth Rs 22,600 crore, ahead of the state assembly elections.

BJP sources confirmed that the PM's visit to Pune was cancelled. The new date for the virtual inauguration was announced later.