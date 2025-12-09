Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: VBA Receives Over 130 Applications For Municipal Poll Candidature

Adv Prakash Ambedkar | ANI Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Preparations for the upcoming municipal corporation elections have begun, and aspirants are vying for candidature from prominent political parties. On Monday, several hopefuls gathered at the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) office to submit forms for the forthcoming polls. The forms were distributed and received in the presence of the national executive member and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district observer Arundhati Shirsat.

VBA district president (West) Yogesh Ban, Rupchand Gadekar, Rameshwar Tayade and other leaders were also present.

Many aspirants submitted their forms. Owing to the large number of applications, the submission deadline has been extended to Dec 12. The forms will be scrutinised thereafter, and the final list of candidates will be announced. As many as 226 aspirants have taken forms, and 132 have submitted them so far, Shirsat said.

Pankaj Bansode, Javed Qureshi, Afsar Khan, Satish Gaikwad, Satish Shinde, Milind Borde, Matin Patel, Komal Hiwale, Munja Tupsamudre, Iqbal Bhai, Vandana Narwade, Sadhana Pathare, Sandeep Jadhav and others were present in large numbers.