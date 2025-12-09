 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: VBA Receives Over 130 Applications For Municipal Poll Candidature
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: VBA Receives Over 130 Applications For Municipal Poll Candidature

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: VBA Receives Over 130 Applications For Municipal Poll Candidature

VBA district president (West) Yogesh Ban, Rupchand Gadekar, Rameshwar Tayade and other leaders were also present

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 10:03 PM IST
article-image
Adv Prakash Ambedkar | ANI Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Preparations for the upcoming municipal corporation elections have begun, and aspirants are vying for candidature from prominent political parties. On Monday, several hopefuls gathered at the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) office to submit forms for the forthcoming polls. The forms were distributed and received in the presence of the national executive member and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district observer Arundhati Shirsat.

VBA district president (West) Yogesh Ban, Rupchand Gadekar, Rameshwar Tayade and other leaders were also present.

Many aspirants submitted their forms. Owing to the large number of applications, the submission deadline has been extended to Dec 12. The forms will be scrutinised thereafter, and the final list of candidates will be announced. As many as 226 aspirants have taken forms, and 132 have submitted them so far, Shirsat said.

Read Also
After 12-Year-Old’s Death In Elevator Mishap In Pimpri-Chinchwad, Maharashtra Government Speeds Up...
article-image

Pankaj Bansode, Javed Qureshi, Afsar Khan, Satish Gaikwad, Satish Shinde, Milind Borde, Matin Patel, Komal Hiwale, Munja Tupsamudre, Iqbal Bhai, Vandana Narwade, Sadhana Pathare, Sandeep Jadhav and others were present in large numbers.

FPJ Shorts
India Ramps Up Pickleball Push As The Sport Edges Closer To Olympic Inclusion
India Ramps Up Pickleball Push As The Sport Edges Closer To Olympic Inclusion
Mumbai News: BMC Suspends Medical Officer For Alleged Irregular Birth Certificate Issuance; Deonar Police Register FIR
Mumbai News: BMC Suspends Medical Officer For Alleged Irregular Birth Certificate Issuance; Deonar Police Register FIR
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 9: Pari Threatens Suicide, Noina Heartbroken After Seeing Tulsi & Mihir Together
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 9: Pari Threatens Suicide, Noina Heartbroken After Seeing Tulsi & Mihir Together
Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025: Panvel Municipal Corporation Speeds Up Draft Voter List Objection Clearance; Final Roll On Dec 10
Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025: Panvel Municipal Corporation Speeds Up Draft Voter List Objection Clearance; Final Roll On Dec 10

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SwarZankar Music Festival Concludes With Spectacular Classical Performances In Chhatrapati...

SwarZankar Music Festival Concludes With Spectacular Classical Performances In Chhatrapati...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: VBA Receives Over 130 Applications For Municipal Poll Candidature

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: VBA Receives Over 130 Applications For Municipal Poll Candidature

Latur: Retired Teacher Awaits 13 Years of Pending Salary; Minority Commission Seeks Immediate Action

Latur: Retired Teacher Awaits 13 Years of Pending Salary; Minority Commission Seeks Immediate Action

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Shivers At 10°C; IMD Predicts Dip To 8°C Tomorrow

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Shivers At 10°C; IMD Predicts Dip To 8°C Tomorrow

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: DPR For Development Of Five Major Roads Nears Completion

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: DPR For Development Of Five Major Roads Nears Completion