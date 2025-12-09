SwarZankar Music Festival Concludes With Spectacular Classical Performances In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city witnessed a breathtaking celebration of classical music as the 15th edition of the SwarZankar Music Festival concluded with resounding success. Overflowing with melody, rhythm and mesmerising performances, the festival left audiences spellbound.

Jointly hosted by the Violin Academy and MIT Aurangabad, the festival was held from December 5 to December 7 at the MIT campus grounds. It was sponsored by Sanjeev Group and DTPL. Over three days, renowned artistes from the world of Indian classical music enthralled listeners with soulful presentations.

The inaugural session opened with a graceful Kathak performance by renowned dancer Moushumi Jaju. Her pieces based on “Krishnavandana” and “Taal Roopak” set the tone for the evening, followed by the captivating thumri “Awat Shyam Lachak Chale”, which won the audience’s hearts.

Internationally acclaimed sitar virtuoso Purbayan Chatterjee then presented a spellbinding recital that transported listeners into another realm. The highlight of the day was the performance by National Award-winning vocalist Rahul Deshpande. His powerful singing and his jugalbandi with Purbayan Chatterjee earned thunderous applause. The day concluded with popular renditions such as “Bindiya Le Gayi” and “Kanada Raja Pandharicha”.

The second day began with an enchanting recital by celebrated vocalist Manjusha Patil, whose soulful performances of “Bajo Re Gajarwa”, “Ae Ri Main To” and “Dheere Se Jhulao Banwari” had the audience swaying.

This was followed by a mesmerising violin trio by Pt Atulkumar Upadhye, Tejas Upadhye and Rajas Upadhye, who performed raga Charukeshi with exceptional finesse. The day culminated in a divine presentation by legendary classical vocalist Pt Sanjeev Abhyankar, elevating the evening to sublime heights.

Anticipation ran high on the final day, which opened with a soulful performance by Bhagyashree Marathe, grandson of the late maestro Ram Marathe. He presented bandishes such as “Piya More Aa” and “Gunijan Mil” in raga Marwa.

In the second session, audiences gave a standing ovation to the ghazal recital and sitar performance by Ustad Pt Shujaat Husain Khan. His rendition of “Zindagi Se Badi Saza Hi Nahi” captivated the hall. The festival concluded with a performance by acclaimed classical vocalist Aarti Ankalikar-Tikekar, whose presentation of “Jao Saiyaan Jao Ab Na Chhedo” provided a soulful end to the 15th edition of SwarZankar.