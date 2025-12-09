Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Shivers At 10°C; IMD Predicts Dip To 8°C Tomorrow

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Shivers At 10°C; IMD Predicts Dip To 8°C Today | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A cold wave has gripped the city, with a record minimum temperature of 10°C recorded on Dec 9, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The maximum temperature stood at 29°C. The IMD has forecast a further dip today, with the minimum expected to fall to 8°C and the maximum to 28°C.

Tuesday’s reading marked the lowest minimum of this winter. Residents reported cold winds in the morning and evening, with sunshine appearing in the afternoon but failing to ease the chill. Many have now turned to warm clothing.

School students and working professionals are covering themselves fully in winter wear while heading out. Morning walkers, too, are seen wrapped in sweaters and jackets to shield themselves from the biting cold. Passengers at bus stands and the railway station are experiencing severe discomfort due to the low temperatures. Many people are avoiding stepping out in the mornings and evenings unless necessary.

The cold wave has persisted since November 9. Cold winds were felt from then on, followed by a spell of humidity that offered temporary relief. The chilly weather almost disappeared between November 22 and November 29. However, the dip in temperature returned from November 30 onwards. Experts believe temperatures may fall further in the coming days.

IMD Forecast

Date: Dec 09

Min Temp: 10.0°C

Max Temp: 29.0°C

Weather: Fog/mist in the morning and mainly clear sky later

Date: Dec 10

Min Temp: 8.0°C

Max Temp: 28.0°C

Weather: Cold wave

Date: Dec 11

Min Temp: 8.0°C

Max Temp: 28.0°C

Weather: Cold wave

Date: Dec 12

Min Temp: 9.0°C

Max Temp: 29.0°C

Weather: Clear sky

Date: Dec 13

Min Temp: 10.0°C

Max Temp: 30.0°C

Weather: Clear sky

Date: Dec 14

Min Temp: 12.0°C

Max Temp: 31.0°C

Weather: Clear sky

Date: Dec 15

Min Temp: 12.0°C

Max Temp: 30.0°C

Weather: Clear sky