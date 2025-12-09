Latur: Retired Teacher Awaits 13 Years of Pending Salary; Minority Commission Seeks Immediate Action | Representative Image

Latur: A retired lady teacher residing in Latur has been struggling to receive her pending salary even after retirement.

A shocking administrative lapse has resulted in a 13-year salary pending for teacher Afroz Sultana Kadri S Hasan, an assistant teacher at the Biloli Municipal Council Primary School. The State Minority Commission has now recommended that the government clear her dues without delay.

According to official records, Kadri served as an assistant teacher at Ismail Urdu Primary School in Latur from 1992 to 2023. In 2011, she was declared surplus but continued to work at the same school without pay for nearly 12 years -- until her adjustment (samayojan) was finally approved at the Biloli Municipal Council School. Only after this adjustment did her regular salary resume.

As per Rule 26 of the Maharashtra Private School Service Conditions Rules, 1981, teachers declared surplus must be immediately adjusted by the office of the Deputy Director of Education. However, the Minority Commission has concluded that Kadri’s salary remained unpaid solely because the Education Department failed to process her adjustment between 2011 and 2023. Had the adjustment been carried out in 2011, her salary would have continued uninterrupted until retirement.

In 2019, the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court directed the School Education Department to complete her adjustment and start her salary within 12 weeks. Despite the court’s order, no action was taken, forcing Kadri to continue pursuing her case with the government.

Finally, in 2023, following a government directive, the Deputy Director of Education, Latur, issued the adjustment order for her posting at the Biloli Municipal Council Primary School. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve in June had raised an unstarred question in the Legislative Council regarding Kadri’s long-pending salary. Her follow-up with the government continues even today.

Due to the prolonged delay in adjustment, Kadri has suffered setbacks not only in salary disbursement but also in pay fixation, verification, pension benefits and other service-related entitlements.