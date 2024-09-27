Explore Pune This Weekend (September 28 & 29): Cantonment Snack Walk, Houses Of Pune Photo Walk And More

Shaniwar Wada | Gaurav Kadam

Pune is buzzing with energy this weekend, featuring a vibrant mix of exciting events. Whether you're seeking thrilling activities or cultural explorations, the city has something for everyone. Check out the list below to make the most of your weekend adventures in Pune!

1. Cantonment Snack Walk: Known locally as Camp, this vibrant area offers a delightful blend of cuisines, thanks to its diverse cultural tapestry. Join the Western Routes for the Cantonment Snack Walk, where you can explore a tantalising mix of traditional, authentic, and fusion dishes unique to the Cantonment area. The walk will be led by Jayesh Paranjape, who will guide you through this culinary adventure.

2. Decoding Symbols: The Language of Life: Ancient symbols like the Ankh, Yin-Yang, and the Pyramids continue to captivate our imagination. The aspiring philosophers of New Acropolis Pune invite you to delve into the enigmatic and universal language of symbols, uncovering deeper truths about life and our role as human beings. Join us this Saturday from 6pm to 8pm at Koregaon Park for an enlightening exploration.

3. Shaam-e-Bashar: Immerse yourself in an enchanting evening of ghazals at the Nagrik Commune in Baner this Saturday. Following the overwhelming success of the inaugural Shaam-e-Bashar, another night filled with soulful melodies is taking place. Experience the magic of ghazals performed by some of the finest artistes in the genre. P.S.: The dress code is ethnic.

4. Houses of Pune Photo Walk: Have you ever noticed the artistry embedded in Pune's houses? Join in for a captivating photo walk this Sunday, where you can delve into the stories behind these architectural gems. Explore the vintage aesthetics of Pune, its charming homes, bustling markets, and the rich narratives of its residents. Plus, it’s a fantastic opportunity to make new friends along the way!

- Compiled by WeAreChompions