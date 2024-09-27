Pune Shocker: 4 Held For Raping 16-Year-Old Girl They Met On Social Media On Separate Occasions | Representative Image

Two men aged between 20 and 22 years were arrested and two minors were detained on charges of raping a 16-year-old girl studying in a Pune college, whom they befriended on social media, police have said.

The four accused had met the girl on social media but they do not know each other personally, according to the police.

The accused allegedly sexually assaulted the teenager separately at different places in the city between April and September, they said on Thursday.

The incident came to light during a session on sexual offences against children organised in the college.

During the discussion, a girl student looked depressed and when she was taken into confidence, she told counsellors about the 16-year-old survivor, who is her friend, and the ordeal she was going through.

"Later, an investigation revealed the victim had met the four individuals, who are not known to each other, on social media platforms and she was allegedly raped by them on separate occasions," said a woman police official.

She said videos were also made of the minor, and hence the IT Act has been invoked in the case.

"We have registered a case against the four accused - among whom two are minors (age not disclosed), who have been detained. The other accused (aged 20 to 22 years) have been placed under arrest and further probe was on," the officer added.

They have been booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section concerning rape, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.