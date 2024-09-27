 Pune Shocker: 4 Held For Raping 16-Year-Old Girl They Met On Social Media On Separate Occasions
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Shocker: 4 Held For Raping 16-Year-Old Girl They Met On Social Media On Separate Occasions

Pune Shocker: 4 Held For Raping 16-Year-Old Girl They Met On Social Media On Separate Occasions

The incident came to light during a session on sexual offences against children organised in the college

PTIUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 10:53 AM IST
article-image
Pune Shocker: 4 Held For Raping 16-Year-Old Girl They Met On Social Media On Separate Occasions | Representative Image

Two men aged between 20 and 22 years were arrested and two minors were detained on charges of raping a 16-year-old girl studying in a Pune college, whom they befriended on social media, police have said.

The four accused had met the girl on social media but they do not know each other personally, according to the police.

The accused allegedly sexually assaulted the teenager separately at different places in the city between April and September, they said on Thursday.

Read Also
Editorial: Pune Rape Of 85-Year-Old Is A National Shame
article-image

The incident came to light during a session on sexual offences against children organised in the college.

FPJ Shorts
'Poor Ajit Vote Transfer Let Us Down': Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis
'Poor Ajit Vote Transfer Let Us Down': Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis
Viral Video: Man Comes Running To Get Filmed On Live TV, Dances As Journalist Reports Fatal Accident In Rio de Janeiro, Apologises Later
Viral Video: Man Comes Running To Get Filmed On Live TV, Dances As Journalist Reports Fatal Accident In Rio de Janeiro, Apologises Later
Watch: Groundstaff Member Touches Virat Kohli's Feet At Green Park Stadium Before The Start Of IND vs BAN 2nd Test
Watch: Groundstaff Member Touches Virat Kohli's Feet At Green Park Stadium Before The Start Of IND vs BAN 2nd Test
'Can't Allow ED To Use PMLA To Jail Persons Without Trial': Supreme Court
'Can't Allow ED To Use PMLA To Jail Persons Without Trial': Supreme Court

During the discussion, a girl student looked depressed and when she was taken into confidence, she told counsellors about the 16-year-old survivor, who is her friend, and the ordeal she was going through.

"Later, an investigation revealed the victim had met the four individuals, who are not known to each other, on social media platforms and she was allegedly raped by them on separate occasions," said a woman police official.

Read Also
Pune Rural Police Bust Inter-State Car Theft Ring; ₹11.40 Lakh Worth Vehicles Recovered
article-image

She said videos were also made of the minor, and hence the IT Act has been invoked in the case.

"We have registered a case against the four accused - among whom two are minors (age not disclosed), who have been detained. The other accused (aged 20 to 22 years) have been placed under arrest and further probe was on," the officer added.

They have been booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section concerning rape, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Good News For Punekars: District Court-Swargate Metro Stretch Opening Gets New Date; PM Modi To...

Good News For Punekars: District Court-Swargate Metro Stretch Opening Gets New Date; PM Modi To...

Pune Shocker: 4 Held For Raping 16-Year-Old Girl They Met On Social Media On Separate Occasions

Pune Shocker: 4 Held For Raping 16-Year-Old Girl They Met On Social Media On Separate Occasions

Pimpri Chinchwad: Good News! Biodiversity Park in Talawade and International Sports Complex in Moshi...

Pimpri Chinchwad: Good News! Biodiversity Park in Talawade and International Sports Complex in Moshi...

Pune Crime: Man Murders Relative Over Suspicion Of Practicing Black Magic In Bhor, Arrested

Pune Crime: Man Murders Relative Over Suspicion Of Practicing Black Magic In Bhor, Arrested

Suryadatta Management Students Gain Practical Insights During NSE Visit in Mumbai

Suryadatta Management Students Gain Practical Insights During NSE Visit in Mumbai