Pune: Inner Wheel Club Of Khadki, Tata AutoComp Systems Join Forces For Free Limb Fitment Camp | Sourced

In a bid to transform lives and empower individuals with mobility challenges, the Inner Wheel Club of Khadki and Tata AutoComp Systems Ltd are jointly organising a seven-day prosthetics donation and artificial limb fitment camp in Pune. The camp will run from September 24 to 29 and aims to provide artificial limbs and other aids to more than 400 beneficiaries.

The camp will offer free fitting and distribution of artificial limbs, calipers, crutches, and other assistive devices.

Arvind Goel, Chairman of Tata AutoComp Systems Ltd, Arihant Mehta, President of Pinnacle Industries, Ritika Mehta, Director of Pinnacle Industries, and Dr Suniti Goel, President of the Inner Wheel Club of Khadki, were present at the inauguration ceremony.

Addressing the event, Arvind Goel stated, "Giving back to society is in the DNA of our group company. The artificial limb fitment programme is a CSR initiative focussed on our livelihood support programme. Our organisation is committed to expanding this initiative, reaching a broader population to provide meaningful support. Our goal is to ensure that every individual we touch is empowered to live with dignity and independence, enhancing their quality of life and their ability to thrive in society."

The inauguration ceremony witnessed scores of beneficiaries from various parts of the city seeking the right fitment for their needs. Each person present was provided with high-quality, customised artificial limbs designed to enable maximum mobility and comfort.

Dr Suniti Goel added, “The initiative is designed to serve people from economically weaker sections of society, providing them with life-changing assistance at no cost. While these tools help you move forward, true strength comes from within. With willpower and the right support, anything is possible."

The camp is also supported by the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Sarvajanik Ganapati Trust and Suvarnayug Tarun Mandal, two Pune-based organisations known for their community outreach and welfare programmes.

Expert technicians and volunteers at the camp will ensure that the prosthetics are fitted with precision and care, providing post-fitment and personalized support. The high-quality artificial limbs will help restore the mobility of beneficiaries and improve their quality of life.