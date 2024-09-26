Pune Rains: Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj Shares It Took Over 4 Hours To Reach From Akurdi To Koregaon Park, Calls Road Situation A 'Nightmare'

Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj | File Photo

Torrential rain battered Pune on Wednesday, leading to severe waterlogging at several places in the city. Meanwhile, Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj also suffered the brunt. He shared that it took him more than four hours to reach his home in Koregaon Park from his office in Akurdi.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Bajaj stated, "I left my Akurdi office at 4:45pm and it took me more than four hours to reach home at Koregaon Park, which usually takes me 35 minutes."

He said that the situation on the roads in Pune has turned into a nightmare due to the failure of traffic signals and the absence of policemen.

"This is vivid proof of the lack of accountability on the part of the government. At least I was in the comfort of my car escaping the plight of those on foot, on two-wheelers, in vans and buses. It must have been traumatic for so many people," Bajaj added.

PM Modi's Pune visit cancelled

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Pune was cancelled today following heavy rains in the city. He was scheduled to inaugurate Pune Metro's District Court to Swargate underground stretch. He was also slated to lay the foundation stones for the metro route from Swargate to Katraj and an elevated corridor from Pimpri-Chinchwad to Nigdi. Along with this, he was also going to launch various development projects worth over ₹22,600 crore.

Meanwhile, despite the cancellation of the PM's visit, Punekars are urging the Pune Metro to open the District Court to Swargate stretch, giving huge relief to commuters from Pimpri-Chinchwad. Currently, if a commuter has to travel from Pimpri-Chinchwad to Swargate, it takes more than an hour. During rains, it takes more than two hours to reach Swargate. However, with the opening of this stretch, the travel time of the commuters will come down drastically.