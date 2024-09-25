 Pune: SPPU Security Guards Assault Mess Staff, Students Accuse Them of Mistreatment
Pune: SPPU Security Guards Assault Mess Staff, Students Accuse Them of Mistreatment

Reportedly, the mess manager and staff had requested the guards to stand in line while getting their meals, at which point the security personnel started abusing the mess manager.

Indu BhagatUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 06:02 PM IST
Pune: SPPU Security Guards Assault Mess Staff, Students Accuse Them of Mistreatment

Security guards at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) assaulted the mess staff and manager at the refectory. The incident took place in the evening of September 24, 2024.

Reportedly, the mess manager and staff had requested the guards to stand in line while getting their meals, at which point the security personnel started abusing the mess manager. It escalated into a heated argument, leading to a fight where the guard assaulted the manager at SPPU. When students present at the scene questioned this misconduct, they were also intimidated by the security guard.

Pune: Graduates Urged To Chase Their Dreams At MIT-ADT University's 7th Convocation
'SPPU Guards Harassing Rural Students for Days'

Nikita Wagh, a student at SPPU, said, "For the past several days, security guards at the university have been deliberately harassing students. They target students from rural areas and harass them. If the security personnel, instead of protecting these ordinary students, employees, and officers, start assaulting them, it becomes a grave concern."

"The security personnel thrashed the manager of the mess and made derogatory comments based on his caste. This kind of behaviour should not be accepted, and the guard should be punished for making such remarks and assaulting him. The fight erupted merely because the manager asked the guard to stand in a queue. The university administration should take action. The safety of the students is a matter of concern at SPPU," said Rahul Sasane (Chairman - University Student Struggle Action Committee).

When the Free Press Journal contacted Officiating Registrar, SPPU, Jyoti Bhakare, she said, "I'm unaware of the incident but will look into it. Actually, I'm on leave today, so I will check what has happened."

