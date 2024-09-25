Pune: Graduates Urged To Chase Their Dreams At MIT-ADT University's 7th Convocation | Sourced

The 7th convocation ceremony of MIT-ADT University was held in high spirits, with over 2,972 students receiving their degrees in a grand event attended by dignitaries, parents and students from across the country. Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan presided over the ceremony, urging the graduating students to focus on pursuing careers aligned with their passions and interests. He highlighted the importance of balanced mental and physical health in achieving success and emphasised that hard work and dedication to one's principles are the keys to success, regardless of others' outcomes.

Governor Radhakrishnan praised the efforts of MIT-ADT University in blending cultural values with education, fostering students who contribute to both economic and cultural growth. He stressed that the future of a developed India lies in the hands of this young generation and commended the university’s efforts in promoting research in science and technology.

ISRO scientist Dr M Sankaran echoed these sentiments, emphasising the role of institutions in student success. He urged the youth to take pride in their heritage and aim to elevate India on the global stage. He reminded graduates that their achievements were made possible through the support of their institution and community and encouraged them to give back to society as they enter the next phase of their lives.

Prof Dr Vishwanath D Karad, Founder President of MAEER's MIT Education Group, made a heartfelt appeal to the graduates to contribute to India's bright future through spirituality and technology. The event concluded with an inspiring vote of thanks and a vibrant procession that left a lasting impression on all in attendance.

The event was graced by the presence of various dignitaries, including Dr Mangesh Karad, Dr Sunita Karad, Dr Vinayak Ghaisas, Dr Suchitra Nagare-Karad, Jyoti Dhakane-Karad, Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr Ramachandra Pujeri, Dr Anant Chakradeo, Registrar Dr Mahesh Chopde, and Controller of Examination Dr Dnyandeo Nilwarna.

The convocation marked a significant milestone for the university, which has introduced a fully digital examination system, ensuring transparency and timely results, further solidifying its reputation for academic excellence.