 Pune Tragedy: 24-Year-Old Woman Dies After Abortion Performed At Home; Husband & Father-In-Law Arrested
The deceased woman had married the accused in 2017 and had two children, a girl and a boy, before becoming pregnant for the third time. Police suspect that when the family discovered the foetus was female, they arranged for the abortion at home.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 08:54 AM IST
article-image
Representational photo

Pune: In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old woman died after a clandestine abortion procedure was performed on her at her residence in Pune, Maharashtra

Following the incident, the police arrested the woman's husband and father-in-law. The deceased's mother-in-law was also booked in connection with the case.

According to the police, the investigation revealed that the four-month-old foetus was buried in the family's farm. A private doctor, who was summoned to perform the abortion, is also under scrutiny, police said.

About The Case

"On Sunday, the woman's condition worsened due to heavy bleeding. She was taken to the hospital the next day but died en route," an officer from the Indapur police station said.

FIR Filed

The FIR was filed based on the complaint of the deceased woman's brother. After this, her husband and father-in-law were arrested. The foetus was exhumed from the farm and sent for a postmortem.

Police have registered the case at the Indapur Police station of Pune Rural Police under sections 91, 90, and 85 of the BNS, and further investigation is underway in the case.

